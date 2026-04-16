Editor's Review The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has responded to proposals by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro regarding a suggested Ksh27 reduction in fuel prices.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has responded to proposals by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro regarding a suggested Ksh27 reduction in fuel prices.

Speaking on Thursday, April 16, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar dismissed Nyoro’s position, questioning his intentions in pushing for the proposed fuel price cut.

"I don’t take Ndindi Nyoro seriously. I have never seen someone, in my lifetime, fighting for the rights of marginalised people in this country who is so vicious in entitlement like Ndindi Nyoro," he said.

Omar criticized Nyoro’s political conduct, linking his stance to internal developments that have seen him sidelined from key parliamentary roles.

"I won't take any proposal from him. You can't allow this country to be run by a bitter man who has been removed from the finance committee, who has illegally appropriated development to himself and wants to deny those of us who for the first time are seeing the fruits of the government," he added.

File image of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro

Notably, in a statement on Wednesday, April 15, Nyoro outlined a proposal that he says could immediately reduce pump prices by up to Ksh27 per litre.

Nyoro argued that the current fuel pricing crisis has been building for months without meaningful intervention from the government.

"It has been let bare and apparent that the Government has never been keen or committed to providing a solution to the crisis that has been imminent since the end of February. The drastic increment in fuel prices is unacceptable; a more humane variation must be made by reducing the pump prices now," he said.

Nyoro cautioned that lack of transparency in how fuel prices are determined could destabilise the supply chain, potentially leading to artificial shortages driven by uncertainty among dealers.

"Failure of the government to communicate clearly about the composition of the pricing may likely lead to supply chain hoarding, as dealers are not sure who is paying how much and for what," he added.

Nyoro called for government intervention through subsidies and tax adjustments, noting that the Fuel Stabilisation Fund has sufficient resources to ease the burden on consumers if properly utilised.

"The amount given for subsidies is too little. The Fuel Stabilisation Fund has around Ksh20 billion. The government must commit at least Ksh10 billion into subsidies in the month up to May 14th," he continued.

Nyoro also dismissed recent VAT adjustments as insufficient, urging the government to go further by restoring previous tax levels and temporarily exempting fuel products altogether.

"The VAT reduction of 3% is a dry joke taken too far. Fuel products must be VAT-exempt during the intervening period. The government must immediately revert the VAT to 8% as it was before 2023. The reduction by a further 8% should be done subsequently," he further said.

According to Nyoro, a combination of tax cuts and subsidies could deliver immediate relief.

His proposal includes removing the Ksh7 fuel levy introduced in 2024, implementing an additional 5% VAT reduction (equivalent to about Ksh8 per litre), and allocating an extra Ksh5 billion in subsidies from the Fuel Stabilisation Fund, translating to roughly Ksh12 per litre.

Nyoro insisted that these measures would collectively lower fuel prices by approximately Ksh27 per litre, restoring levies and taxes to pre-2023 levels and offering much-needed relief to consumers.