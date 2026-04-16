Editor's Review The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has confirmed the detention of a Kenyan vessel, MV Sea Mfalme, by Tanzanian authorities.

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has confirmed the detention of a Kenyan vessel, MV Sea Mfalme, by Tanzanian authorities.

In a statement on Thursday, April 16, KMA Director General Omae Nyarandi said the matter is currently under review.

Nyarandi noted that KMA and other Kenyan government agencies are working with their counterparts in Tanzania to address the vessel's detention.

“The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) acknowledges reports regarding the detention of a Kenyan-flagged vessel, MV Sea Mfalme, in the United Republic of Tanzania.

“The matter is currently under review, with the Authority working closely with relevant Government agencies and counterparts in Kenya and Tanzania to verify the circumstances and facilitate appropriate follow-up actions,” read the statement in part.

File image of a Kenya Maritime boat in the Indian Ocean.

Nyarandi assured stakeholders that the situation is being addressed through existing intergovernmental and regulatory frameworks.

Further, the KMA Director General reiterated the authority’s commitment to safeguarding the credibility of Kenya’s ship registry and ensuring compliance with applicable international maritime standards.

“KMA wishes to assure stakeholders that the situation is being handled through established intergovernmental and regulatory frameworks. Further communication will be issued as appropriate,” Nyarandi added.

This comes after the Seafarers Union of Kenya (SUK) called on the government to intervene following the detainment of the MV Sea Mfalme and nine seafarers in Tanzania.

Addressing the media on April 14, SUK Secretary General Atie Ramadhan said the seafarers were arrested on March 30, 2026.

Ramadhan asked the Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho to secure the release of the nine Kenyan nationals.

The vessel is said to have left Mombasa on March 14, 2026, before being detained two weeks later.

“There are nine of our seafarers who have been detained in Tanzania since March 30, and up to now, we do not know their condition. We would like this matter to be addressed,” she stated.