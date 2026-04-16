Editor's Review "How am I supposed to know? You are the people who need to judge."

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has noted that he cannot tell whether he would betray Kenyans if given power, but stated that he was aware of the consequences of doing so.

Speaking during an interview with Herman Manyora on Wednesday, April 15, Sifuna stated that it was up to Kenyans to judge his character and his loyalty.

He reckoned that people do not change, more so not because of political positions, and asked the electorate to evaluate him based on his record, which is open to the public.

"Would Sifuna be just like these other people, who, when they get power, are like any other Kenyan and betray us?" Manyora posed.

"How am I supposed to know? You are the people who need to judge. All our history is public, and it is possible to examine individuals - I do not want people to vote based on euphoria because that is how William Ruto won the election," Sifuna responded.

A file image of Senator Edwin Sifuna on the Kerman Manyora podcast.



The embattled ODM SG expressed a worrying pattern among Kenyans of deliberately voting in people whom they knew had obvious flaws.

He recalled the Kenyans who, during a TV interview, made it clear that they would vote for President William Ruto, despite him being branded a 'thief' by Azimio.

"In the election of 2022, we told Kenyans that a leopard does not change its spots. If someone is a thief, you don't expect that the office he occupies will now change him," he said.

However, Sifuna made it clear that he understood that betraying Kenyans would expose him to the wrath of his supporters.

"I know the consequences of selling out; I am very much aware because, you know, the public will never forgive you," he added.

Manyora opined that the Nairobi Senator was the stumbling block to Ruto's possible re-election. He argued that if Ruto managed to deal with Sifuna, he would have it easy in 2027.

He asked Sifuna point-blank whether he would accept being bought by the incumbent President.

"You could not have been leading this conversation about a values system, then you yourself are available for sale."

"Dealing with Edwin Watenya Sifuna will not take the problem away. Team Sisi ni Sifuna are many. The movement we are building is not about an individual; it is about a course that is so grave that it will take all of us to be able to succeed," Sifuna responded.

The Nairobi Senator was also asked whether the leaders in the ODM Linda Mwananchi were loyal to the course or would cave in if presented with the right offer.

"At this particular point and time, you cannot tell who will abandon the cause because people are there with their own issues. I remember we used to do Kenya Moja with my friend Wamuchomba, but we woke up one day, and she was singing Tutam," he stated.

Sifuna maintained that the main goal in the country was to make sure that Ruto does not retain his seat in the upcoming elections.

He reiterated that he would never work with the President and called for those in the Opposition to speak in one voice, or risk losing to the Head of State.