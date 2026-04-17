Editor's Review "We as ODM are not interested in other parties with whom we are not negotiating. We are only interested in UDA."

ODM Leader Oburu Odinga, on Friday, April 17, made it clear that ODM will not compete with UDA for elective seats in 2027.

Speaking in Kisumu County, Oburu declared his support for zoning and revealed that it would be among the key discussions when holding coalition talks with UDA.

He remained adamant that the Orange Party was not ready to cede elective seats it already has to other parties, let alone the one it was considering entering into a coalition with.

"Zoning is just one of the tools of achieving what we want. For instance, in Luo Nynaza, Nairobi, Kakamega, Kilifi, and Busia, the majority of MPs, MCAs, and Governors are members of ODM, and we are not ready to cede those positions

"We will compete fiercely with other parties. What we are simply saying is that we do not want to compete with the people we are going into partnership with," he reiterated.

A file image of ODM Leader Oburu Odinga and members of the ODM Central Committee.



Oburu negated claims that the relationship with President William Ruto's UDA was affected by the Zoning talks.

He termed the talks as only speculative and assured that the ties with the ruling party were still intact.

"We as ODM are not interested in other parties with whom we are not negotiating. We are only interested in UDA, but have not yet started negotiations with them," the ODM leader stated.

The Siaya Senator's sentiments came amid whispers that the broad-based union was on its deathbed.

Earlier, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua sensationally claimed that Oburu, ODM Chair Gladys Wanga and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed had 'sold' the party to Ruto.

He maintained that the Head of State was out to destroy ODM from the inside and reduce its national dominance by fielding UDA candidates in its strongholds.

Gachagua asked those in ODM to abandon ship and join his DCP party and fight for Kenyans.

He ridiculed ODM for demanding respect from UDA over zoning talks instead of joining the push for further reduction of fuel prices.