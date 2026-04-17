Editor's Review "If Raila Odinga were alive, ODM would be at the forefront to push for the cost of fuel to be reduced."

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on Friday, April 17, went on a charm offensive to ODM after he asked the party to ditch UDA and join the DCP party.

Speaking during a rally in Ruiru, Gachagua offered DCP as a soft landing for ODM in case President William Ruto was successful in his alleged plan to run down the party.

He stated that the two parties could work together to rescue Kenyans from Ruto's rule and remove him from office in 2027.

Gachagua invoked the former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga's name, stating that the Head of State targeted leaders who shared values with the departed party leader.

"He wants all politicians who were allied to Raila and had a strong stand to defend Kenyans to be chased away from the party. He wants to finish ODM.





A file image of former DP Rigathi Gachagua.



"I want to ask the people of ODM not to worry in case Ruto manages to finish your party; all of you should join DCP so that we can come together and rescue Kenyans," he stated.

The ex-DP reiterated claims that ODM Chair Gladys Wanga and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed had sold the party to Ruto.

He called out the Orange Party for focusing on politics by demanding respect from the UDA party, instead of pushing for the fuel prices to be reduced.

"If Raila Odinga were alive, ODM would be at the forefront to push for the cost of fuel to be reduced. Since Rut bought ODM, it has abandoned Kenyans.

"When we are trying to ask for the fuel prices to be lowered, ODM leaders are demanding respect from the government," Gachagua stated.

Gachagua told the President that his earlier decree to lower VAT imposed on fuel from 16 percent to 8 percent was not enough, and that he would still lead people to the streets.

He further demanded that the government do away with the Ksh7 petroleum levy imposed on fuel products.

In his parting shot, he accused his former boss of engaging in the fuel import and supply business. The DCP Leader asked Ruto to leave the presidency and focus on business if his interest was to make money.

Gachagua's sentiments came a day after the United Opposition gave Ruto a seven-day ultimatum to lower the cost of fuel and address other issues.

The Opposition also demanded the resignation of Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi and Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui over the imported fuel scandal, and the cancellation of the government-to-government oil deal/