Editor's Review National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has issued a warning to governors, demanding full accountability and strict adherence to parliamentary oversight.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has issued a warning to the country’s 47 governors, demanding full accountability and strict adherence to parliamentary oversight.

Speaking during a youth empowerment programme in Mabera on Friday, April 17, Wetang'ula stated that governors must justify how they use public funds, stressing that oversight is not optional but a legal obligation.

"Today I put the country’s 47 governors on notice: they must submit to parliamentary oversight and account for every shilling entrusted to them. I made it clear that Parliament will not waver in its constitutional duty to scrutinise public spending," he said.

Wetang'ula warned that governors who ignore summons from parliamentary committees risk facing legal consequences, revealing that steps are already underway to formalise punitive measures.

"I warned that any governor who ignores summons to appear before parliamentary committees will face legal consequences. I have tasked Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo to lead efforts to craft criminal sanctions for those who refuse to comply," he added.

Wetang’ula reiterated that public funds are not personal resources but must be managed transparently and responsibly.

"Governors are not owners of public funds, they are trustees. And when they fall short, they must come before Parliament and answer," he further said.

On the rising cost of living, Wetang'ula shifted focus to recent legislative action, praising Members of Parliament for approving tax adjustments aimed at easing pressure on citizens.

"On the cost of living, I commended Members of Parliament for swiftly approving amendments to reduce VAT on fuel, following a request by President William Ruto. Fuel affects every sector of our economy, and cutting the tax was necessary to ease the burden on wananchi," he noted.

File image of Moses Wetang'ula

Wetang'ula concluded by calling for national unity, urging Kenyans to reject divisive politics and embrace a shared national identity.

"I also urged Kenyans to embrace unity and reject ethnic divisions. As a country, we are one people, and we must treat each other with dignity and respect," he stated.

This comes a day after Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Director General, Erustus Kanga, was put on the spot after repeatedly failing to appear before it.

In a session on Wednesday, April 15, the National Assembly of Kenya Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, chaired by Mandera West Adan Yussuf Haji, expressed frustration over Kanga’s absence from three consecutive sittings.

Kanga had been expected to appear at Bunge Tower to respond to concerns surrounding a human-wildlife conflict incident reported in Kisima Location in Samburu County.

Lawmakers said they were prepared to question him on the increasing cases of such conflicts, which have resulted in deaths, injuries, and damage to property.

According to the committee chair, the KWS boss had reached out informally to explain his absence but did not follow through with an official written response as required.

"The DG called me and explained why he would not attend, but I asked him to do so formally in writing, which he has not done," he said.

Members of the committee did not hide their dissatisfaction, with Luanda MP Dick Maungu accusing the Director General of disregarding parliamentary authority.

"The Committee should recommend his arrest and have him brought before us, as he has ignored our invitations for the third time," he stated.

Maungu further pointed out that parliamentary Standing Orders empower committees to take action against individuals who fail to honour official invitations.

"The Committee should impose a fine of Ksh500,000 on the DG for failing to attend sittings as required by law," he added.

The committee chair confirmed that a formal summons will be issued to compel Kanga’s attendance, warning that failure to comply will attract financial penalties.

"I want to remind the DG that any fine must be paid from his own pocket, not from public funds," he said.