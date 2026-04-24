Editor's Review Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has announced fresh measures aimed at ending the long-standing practice of detaining patients and bodies over unpaid medical bills.

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has announced fresh measures aimed at ending the long-standing practice of detaining patients and bodies over unpaid medical bills.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities on Thursday, April 23, KNH CEO Richard Lesiyampe outlined reforms intended to protect financially vulnerable families while ensuring hospital operations remain sustainable.

The developments were presented during a session chaired by Vice-Chairperson Duncan Mathenge, where the hospital leadership detailed ongoing interventions and future plans.

"Since I took over six months ago, I have been working on measures to ensure that indigent patients are not subjected to further suffering after treatment through detention," Lesiyampe said.

Lesiyampe explained that KNH has already set up a Credit Waiver Committee to support the discharge of patients and release of bodies for families unable to settle bills.

He added that the hospital is in the process of formulating a formal policy to anchor the initiative and make it permanent.

Lesiyampe further assured lawmakers that the facility is not currently holding any patients due to unpaid fees.

Concerns had been raised by Kamukunji MP Yussuf Hassan and Kibra MP Peter Orero, who noted they are frequently forced to intervene in such cases.

"I have been calling you seeking assistance in such cases. Do you have a permanent solution to these challenges faced by poor families seeking treatment at KNH?" posed Hassan.

File image of KNH CEO Richard Lesiyampe

Elsewhere, beyond billing concerns, the KNH management flagged operational challenges, including a rising number of patients and a shortage of medical personnel.

Lesiyampe urged Parliament to push for an increase in the staffing cap set by the Public Service Commission from 6,000 to 7,800 workers.

However, the committee also raised red flags over compliance with diversity and inclusion laws.

Members pointed out imbalances in staff composition, noting that a single community accounts for a significant proportion of employees.

"Out of the 5,289 staff, one community comprises 27 per cent. This is unacceptable for an institution that serves the entire nation," said Luanda MP Dick Maungu.

Lawmakers further criticised the hospital for failing to meet the legal threshold for employing persons living with disabilities, with both Mathenge and Martin Owino faulting the institution’s compliance record.

"You have breached the law by only employing five per cent of persons living with disabilities against the required minimum of five per cent," said Mathenge.

In response, Lesiyampe acknowledged that the issue of ethnic imbalance has persisted for over a decade, attributing it to historical recruitment patterns.

He assured the Committee that corrective measures will be implemented in the upcoming hiring processes.