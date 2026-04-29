Editor's Review Antoine Moses, who previously planted 23,060 trees within 24 hours, is currently in the country for a new challenge aimed at strengthening mangrove ecosystems.

Antoine Moses, who previously planted 23,060 trees within 24 hours, is currently in the country for a new challenge aimed at strengthening mangrove ecosystems.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 28, Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa said the attempt to plant 40,000 mangroves within 24 hours speaks to the urgent need for environmental action.

"His bold attempt to plant 40,000 mangroves within 24 hours at Tudor Creek in Mombasa County is not merely about setting a new record, it is about reversing the trend of forest degradation before it is too late," she said.

Barasa highlighted the critical ecological and economic role mangroves play in the country, noting their contribution to both environmental protection and livelihoods.

"Mangroves are vital to our nation. They protect our coastlines, support fisheries, sustain livelihoods, and rank among the most effective natural systems for absorbing and storing carbon, making them indispensable to building climate resilience," she added.

File image of Antoine Moses

This comes barely a week after Hillary Kiplagat Kibiwott set a new world record after planting 23,326 trees within 24 hours in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

In a statement on Thursday, April 23, the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) said the record was achieved by Kibiwott during the tree-planting challenge at Kessup Forest Station.

"Hillary Kiplagat Kibiwott has set a new Guinness World Record for the most trees planted by an individual within 24 hours, after successfully planting an impressive 23,326 trees at Kessup Forest Station in Elgeyo-Marakwet County," the statement read.

KFS noted that the new feat eclipsed the previous record set by Moses in 2021.

"This remarkable achievement surpasses the previous record of 23,060 trees, set by Antoine Moses in La Crete, Alberta, Canada, on July 17, 2021," the statement added.

The forest agency also said the milestone had been praised by senior officials for promoting conservation efforts in the country.

"The Chief Conservator of Forests, Alex Lemarkoko, has lauded Hillary for this extraordinary milestone, noting that the accomplishment reflects exceptional dedication, resilience, and a deep commitment to environmental conservation," the statement concluded.