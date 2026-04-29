Editor's Review IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon has announced that voter registration will continue even after the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise ended.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus Ethekon has announced that voter registration will continue even after the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise ended.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 28 night, Ethekon said Kenyans can still register as voters at Huduma Centres, IEBC Constituency Offices, and at the IEBC Customer Experience Centre at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi.

“Please note that voter registration will continue at Huduma Centres, the IEBC Customer Experience Centre at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi, as well as at IEBC Constituency Offices,” said Ethekon.

At the same time, the IEBC chairperson thanked Kenyans who turned up to register as voters during the ECVR exercise.

Ethekon noted that their engagement was vital in strengthening the country’s democratic process.

File image of an IEBC voter registration center.

“Today marks the end of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise. I sincerely thank everyone who turned out to register as a voter and took part in shaping the future of our nation,” Ethekon stated.

The ECVR exercise was conducted for 30 days between March 30, 2026, and April 28, 2026, at 30,619 gazetted registration centers countrywide.

In a report on April 24, IEBC revealed that a total of 1,876,274 new voters have been registered between 30 March 2026 and 23 April 2026.

The update also showed an increase of 505,344 new registrations since the previous report issued on 17 April 2026.

In addition, 159,410 voters had transferred their registration details, while 2,817 had updated their particulars.

According to the report, Nairobi City led with 209,965 new voters, followed by Kiambu with 97,557, and Nakuru with 81,166.

Kakamega followed closely with 80,711, while Machakos recorded 65,616 new registrations. Bungoma stood at 62,030, while Meru had 56,486, and Kilifi followed with 54,171.

In the mid-range, Kisii recorded 50,551 new voters, narrowly followed by Kitui at 50,380 and Turkana at 50,310. Kajiado stood at 44,615, while Uasin Gishu and Nandi recorded 43,745 and 42,334, respectively.

The counties with the lowest figures included Wajir at 17,930, Nyamira at 17,575, Samburu at 17,361, and Tana River at 17,015. Nyandarua had 16,604 new voters, while Mandera stood at 14,946.

Isiolo County recorded 9,291 new voters, and Lamu had the lowest with 8,345 new registrations.