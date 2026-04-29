Editor's Review KCB Bank has mourned the death of one of its staff members, Brian Mwenge, who was among those killed in a plane crash in South Sudan.

KCB Bank has mourned the death of one of its staff members, Brian Mwenge, who was among those killed in a plane crash in South Sudan on Monday, April 27.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 28, Roba Wago Jaldesa, Managing Director of KCB Bank South Sudan, said Mwenge was serving as Branch Manager in Yei and died while travelling to Juba.

"The KCB Family mourns the tragic loss of Brian Mwenge, our Branch Manager - Yei, KCB South Sudan who passed away on April 27, 2026, in an aircraft accident en route to Juba," the statement read.

The bank also conveyed sympathy to Mwenge’s relatives and other families affected by the crash.

"We pass our condolences to the family and friends of Brian as well as the rest of the families affected by the tragic incident," the statement added.

File image of the crash site

KCB described Mwenge as a committed leader whose contribution had a strong impact on colleagues and those who worked with him.

"Brian was a dedicated and valued leader whose warmth and commitment left a lasting impact on all who knew him. Our thoughts are with the families and all those affected by this unfortunate accident," the statement concluded.

Mwenge was among 14 people killed after a passenger aircraft crashed in South Sudan.

In a statement on Monday, April 27, the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) said the aircraft involved was a Cessna 208 Caravan, registration 57-NOK.

According to SSCAA, the plane, operated by CityLink Aviation Ltd, reportedly went down about 20 kilometres southwest of Juba.

"The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) confirms that an aircraft crash occurred approximately 20km southwest of Juba today," the statement read in part.

The authority also gave details on the flight path, revealing that the victims also included one pilot and 12 South Sudanese nationals.

"The aircraft departed Yei enroute to Juba International Airport at 09:15 AM and lost communication at 09:43 AM. There were 13 passengers and 1 pilot (Captain) on board (POB), two Kenyan nationals and 12 South Sudanese nationals. Unfortunately, there were no survivors," the statement added.

SSCAA further said early findings point to poor weather as a possible cause as response teams were sent to the crash scene.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft may have crashed due to adverse weather conditions, particularly low visibility. The SSCAA response team has been dispatched to the site to gather information and support emergency and recovery efforts," the statement concluded.