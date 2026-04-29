Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of a high risk of flooding in the Tana River Basin in the coming days.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of a high risk of flooding in the Tana River Basin in the coming days.

In an advisory on Wednesday, April 29, the Met Department said moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across the basin over the next seven days.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across the basin over the next 7 days, following continued rains observed in the past week,” the department stated.

According to the weatherman, there is an expected risk of flooding across parts of the Tana River Basin, including Garissa, Hola, and Garsen.

The Met Department noted that data from the Garissa Gauge Station shows that water levels in the basin are projected to rise significantly, reaching up to 6.4m by May 2, 2026, exceeding the flood warning threshold of 5.0m.

File image of a weather station.

“Levels are expected to remain elevated before gradually declining towards early next week,” the weatherman stated.

Further, the weatherman warned that transport and livelihoods would be affected by the floods in the basin.

The department urged communities living near riverbanks to move to higher ground to avoid being affected by the floods.

It also advised members of the public against crossing flooded rivers and roads, urging them to follow guidance from local authorities and emergency services.

The advisory comes a day after the department asked Kenyans to prepare for continuous rainfall in most parts of the country over the next seven days.

In a public notice, Kenya Met revealed that rainfall will be experienced in most parts of the country between April 28 and May 4.

Rainfall is expected to continue in Nairobi, Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley region, the Coast and Northeastern Kenya.

"Heavy rainfall events are likely in some areas within these regions," the Kenya Met Department disclosed.

Consequently, the Weatherman warned Kenyans of flooding, flash floods, reduced visibility on roads, rising river levels, and increased risk of landslides in hilly areas, including the Aberdare Ranges and Mount Kenya region.