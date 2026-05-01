Editor's Review Police officers have shot dead a suspected gang member and recovered a Tokarev pistol in Dandora, Nairobi County.

Police officers have shot dead a suspected gang member and recovered a Tokarev pistol in Dandora, Nairobi County.

In a statement on Friday, May 1, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the deceased was part of a three-member gang that has been terrorizing members of the public in Dandora and its environs.

According to the DCI, officers from Dandora Police Station were on routine patrol when they encountered the gang robbing members of the public along Councillor Opundo Road.

The police officers challenged the suspects to surrender; however, one of them drew a firearm and started shooting at the officers.

In response, the officers opened fire and gunned down the suspect. However, his accomplices managed to escape the incident on foot.

File image of DCI officers during a drill.

“While on patrol, the officers encountered a gang of three young men actively robbing members of the public along Councillor Opundo Road.

“Upon being challenged to surrender, one of the suspects drew a firearm and started firing at the officers, prompting a decisive response. One suspect was fatally injured, while his two accomplices escaped on foot towards the Maili Saba area,” DCI said.

A search conducted on the fatally injured suspect led to the recovery of a Tokarev pistol loaded with two live rounds of 9mm ammunition, a military knife, and two mobile phones

The body of the deceased was moved to the Nairobi City Mortuary pending identification and post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, police officers have launched a manhunt for the two suspects who escaped.

This comes weeks after the police shot dead a suspected robber along Wangari Maathai Road in Nairobi.

In a statement on Sunday, March 22, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers from the Nairobi North Sub-Region were on routine patrol when they received a tip-off from a member of the public about an ongoing robbery in the nearby Makaburini area.

The tip-off indicated that three-armed suspects, one brandishing a pistol and the others wielding crude weapons, were actively robbing members of the public in the area.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police officers moved in and blended into the crowd to avoid detection.

The suspects later emerged from nearby bushland and attacked one of the officers, with one of the attackers drawing a gun.

The officers opened fire, killing one suspect at the scene while the other two sustained gunshot wounds and managed to escape.

A search conducted at the scene led to the recovery of a Blow Mini 9 pistol, a magazine containing two rounds of 9mm ammunition, one round chambered, and two additional 9mm rounds found in the deceased suspect’s right trouser pocket.