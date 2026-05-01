Editor's Review Mogotio Member of Parliament Reuben Kiborek lost his phone on Thursday, April 30, in Bomet County.

Mogotio Member of Parliament Reuben Kiborek lost his phone on Thursday, April 30, in Bomet County.

In a statement on his Facebook Page, Kiborek questioned why individuals from his own community would target him and take his phone.

The UDA lawmaker asked Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei to urge the individuals who took his phone to return it to him.

Kiborek vowed to reward individuals involved once he gets his phone back.

“But the people of Bomet, why would you steal my phone when you are my own people? Sharp boys. Lawyer Hillary Sigei, let them just return it so I can ‘organize’ them. It’s good to reward talent,” said Kiborek.

File image of Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek.

However, Kiborek did not disclose how he lost the phone or when it was taken from him while in Bomet.

The Mogotio MP was among the politicians who attended the funeral of Transport CS Davis Chirchir’s father, Edwin Kipchirchir Koech, in Kipketii, Bomet.

The funeral was also attended by President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, and his Senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot, among others.

The late Mzee Koech passed away on Tuesday, April 21.

Senator Cheruiyot announced his death and eulogized him as a strong guiding pillar and a father figure who provided mentorship to men.

"My thoughts and prayers to the family of Davis Chirchir following the loss of his father, Edwin Koech. Mzee Koech stood as a strong guiding pillar and played a father figure to countless people, providing invaluable mentorship beyond his immediate and extended family.

"We celebrate the values he espoused, lessons he imparted, and unparalleled foresight in inspiring those around and under him to dare the unimaginable," Cheruiyot wrote.

Former CS Charles Keter condoled with the family. He remembered the deceased for his generosity and impact in the community.

"Arap Koech gave generously of his time, resources, and counsel to uplift those around him. The lives he touched and the developments he championed in his community stand as a lasting tribute to a man who believed in the power of giving back," Keter stated.

Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech empathized with the Transport CS following the loss.

He praised the late Mzee Koech for being a hardworking and resilient man who dedicated his life to nurturing his family and serving his community.