Editor's Review Salaried Kenyans are set to benefit from a major policy shift after the government reduced the deposit required for Affordable Housing units.

Salaried Kenyans are set to benefit from a major policy shift after the government reduced the deposit required for Affordable Housing units.

Speaking on Friday, May 1, President William Ruto confirmed that the deposit has been reduced by half, and announced its immediate implementation.

"On the matter of the deposit for affordable housing units, I am pleased to confirm that the deposit required of all applicants for allocation of an affordable housing unit now stands at 5%, down from 10%," he said.

Ruto clarified that the adjustment has already been formalized within the legal structure governing housing allocation.

"This applies to every salaried Kenyan, and the reduction has already been codified in our allocation framework. This deposit has been codified in the Affordable Housing Regulations, which were passed in 2025 and have since been applied," he added.

At the same time, Ruto addressed concerns around the recognition of construction work as a skilled profession, noting that systems are already in place to support workers in the sector.

"On the recognition of construction work as a skilled profession. I agree entirely, and I am pleased to note that the framework the Secretary-General is calling for is already in place and is delivering results," he explained.

File image of President William Ruto

Ruto went on to outline the roles played by key institutions in regulating and certifying skills within the construction industry.

"The National Industrial Training Authority certifies trade qualifications across the construction sector. The National Construction Authority accredits and registers contractors and skilled workers. And through our Recognition of Prior Learning programme, which we are running directly in the Affordable Housing Programme, we are formally certifying artisans whose skills were learned on the job," he noted.

Ruto also provided figures to demonstrate progress made so far under the certification initiative.

"To date, more than 2,000 artisans have been certified through this programme, including 180 women. These certifications open the door to formal contracts, higher wages, and the international labour markets the secretary-general has rightly identified," he further said.

Meanwhile, Ruto reviewed the minimum wage upwards by 12 percent for general wages and 15 percent for agricultural wages.

"I am pleased to announce a 12 percent increase in general wages and a 15 percent increase in agricultural wages. To all Kenyan workers, Happy Labour Day. May we continue building this country together for this, and future generations," he stated.

Central Organisation for Trade Unions -Kenya (COTU-K) Francis Atwoli had requested the Head of State to increase the minimum wage by at least 23 percent.

Atwoli assured Ruto that the increase would put his government in a better position with workers and Kenyans at large if he made the adjustment.

"Your Excellency, if you gave us a 23 per cent minimum wage increase, your government would be stable. At one time, the late Mwai Kibaki gave us a 22, 18, and 14 percent minimum wage increase, and things went on well. I know your hand is bigger than that one," he said.