Editor's Review Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has directed the immediate removal of Purity Wangui Ngirici as Chairperson of Kenya Seed Company.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has directed the immediate removal of Purity Wangui Ngirici as Chairperson of Kenya Seed Company.

In a letter addressed to Kenya Seed Company Managing Director Sammy Chepsiror, Mbadi outlined the legal foundation under which the state corporation operates and its mandate in the agriculture sector.

He referenced governance provisions within the company’s Articles of Association, noting that Article 80 provides for the appointment of directors responsible for managing and overseeing the company’s operations.

Articles 97 and 98, he added, outline the procedure for removal and empower the sponsor to replace or remove a director.

Mbadi then issued a direct instruction for Ngirici’s dismissal, invoking the same provisions.

"In line with the above provisions in the Articles of Association, you are hereby advised to process the immediate removal of Purity Wangui Ngirici as Director and Chairman of the Board as appointed under Article 102 of the Articles of Association," the letter read.

According to the letter, Mbadi instructs that the removal be effected immediately, with further guidance to follow.

File image of Purity Ngirici

Notably, the move comes just two days after Ngirici publicly aligned herself with the 'Wantam' movement and declared her intention to run for Kirinyaga governor in 2027.

Ngirici said she is open to joining parties such as the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), People's Liberation Party (PLP), Jubilee, or Democratic Party (DP), emphasizing that her decision will be guided by her commitment to the opposition.

She told residents that Kirinyaga voters will make independent political choices and rejected the idea of leaders seeking support through political alignments.

"I will join any of those so long as it is in the opposition," she said.

Elsewhere, this comes a week after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula announced the replacement of Bumula MP Jack Wamboka as chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education following his suspension over bribery allegations.

Addressing the House on Thursday, April 23, Wetang'ula said the matter arose after a formal complaint was presented regarding claims against the committee chair.

The Speaker said he subsequently referred the issue for investigation and suspended Wamboka from the leadership role pending the outcome of the inquiry.

"You will recall that yesterday, I apprised the House of a formal complaint regarding allegations of bribery levelled against the Chairperson of the PIC, Hon. Jack Wamboka."

"Consequently, I referred the matter to the Committee on Powers and Privileges for investigation and suspended Hon. Wamboka from the chairpersonship of the Committee for the duration of the inquiry," he said.

To avoid disruption of the committee’s work, Wetang'ula said he asked the Minority leadership to submit the name of an interim chairperson.

"In order to ensure continuity in the discharge of the Committee’s mandate, I directed the Leader of the Minority Party to nominate an interim Chairperson of the Committee by midday today," he explained.

Wetang'ula informed lawmakers that the nomination had been received and that Luanda MP Dick Maungu would take over in an acting capacity.

"I wish to notify the House that I have since received a letter from the Leader of the Minority Party conveying the nomination of Hon. Dick Maungu, Member for Luanda, to serve as the Interim Chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education," he further said.