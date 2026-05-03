Editor's Review President William Ruto has directed that all future Affordable Housing Projects across the country be equipped with audio-visual studios.

President William Ruto has directed that all future Affordable Housing Projects across the country be equipped with audio-visual studios.

Speaking on Saturday, May 2, during the Kalasha Awards at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Ruto said the move is part of the government’s plan to support the creative economy.

The President explained that the Affordable Housing project goes beyond providing shelter and must cater to the other needs of residents.

“To ensure we have a structured infrastructure to support the creative economy, I have directed that all future Affordable Housing developments must integrate a creative ecosystem in the form of a fully equipped audio-visual studio.

“When you build affordable housing, it is not about walls and houses; it is about people, and it goes beyond four walls and a roof. It goes to where you eat, the hospital, police station, fire station, and where your kids go to school. It must also include art and the creative economy,” said President Ruto.

File image of President William Ruto at the Kalasha Awards.

The Head of State also said his administration has taken concrete steps to strengthen the film sector in the country, including the establishment of a State Department for the Creative Economy.

“To deepen this commitment, I have created a Creative Economy Office at State House. Soon, we will appoint key officials, including the Director of Gaming, Secretary for Film Services, and Head of Music and Fashion,” he said.

President Ruto also announced a plan to direct 30 per cent of government advertising to creative platforms to support content creators

“I can confirm that the government has the resources and will partner with creatives to tell our story,” Ruto said.

He further urged Parliament to fast-track the Creative Economy Bill 2026 and strengthen copyright laws to support the creative sector.

“As we do so, I urge Parliament to fast-track the Creative Economy Bill 2026, and strengthen copyright laws so that our artists are not only celebrated, but also safeguarded and funded,” Ruto added.

The Affordable Housing Programme is one of President Ruto’s flagship projects.

Since 2022, the programme has already delivered 3,171 completed units, including landmark projects such as Buxton Phase One in Mombasa (584 units), Nakuru Bondeni (605 units), Boma Yangu Mukuru (1,080 units), Boma Yangu Homa Bay (110 units), and housing for disciplined forces (792 units)