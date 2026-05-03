Editor's Review Siaya Governor James Orengo has spoken out after storming out of the burial of the father to Seme MP James Nyikal.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has spoken out after storming out of the burial of the father to Seme MP James Nyikal.

In a statement on Saturday, May 2, Orengo accused the State of orchestrating chaos at what was meant to be a solemn occasion.

"It is both shameful and a national disgrace that a solemn send off could be disrupted by the State and its luckys so rattled by the people’s unity that it resorted to unleashing goons," he said.

Orengo revealed that the situation escalated to the point where the clergy had to intervene and cut the ceremony short to maintain order.

"The situation became so tense that the clergy had to cut the service short, calling for an immediate burial without speeches to preserve order and dignity," he added.

File image of James Orengo during the funeral

Orengo also used the moment to defend the Linda Mwananchi Movement, insisting that no amount of intimidation would deter its mission.

"But let it be clearly understood; no amount of intimidation, no teargas, no hired chaos, and no acts of desperation will silence the Linda Mwananchi Movement. Linda Mwananchi is a force of the people unstoppable, unshaken, and unwavering in its mission to defend and uplift the voice of every Kenyan," he further said.

Elsewhere, Nyikal accused Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda of failing to restrain a group of people he said accompanied the senator to the funeral.

Speaking during the event, Nyikal recounted the moment he approached Ojienda to calm down his supporters during the commotion.

"I walked to Senator Tom Ojienda, and I asked him, ‘These people came with you. Can you tell them to stop?’ Senator, were you able to stop them? They almost killed my son," he said.

Nyikal went on to question the nature of political popularity, arguing that genuine support should allow leaders to attend community events without needing large entourages.

"Let us be truly popular; let us be able to walk to funerals alone. I think popularity is love; you may get it with money, but it will be lust, not love," he added.