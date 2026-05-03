May 03, 2026 at 09:52 AM

Editor's Review President William Ruto has congratulated Kelvin Kiarie after he won gold for Kenya at the African Skating Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

President William Ruto has congratulated Kelvin Kiarie after he won gold for Kenya at the African Skating Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

In a statement on Sunday, May 3, President Ruto described the victory as a proud moment for both Kiarie and the country.

The Head of State noted that Kiarie’s journey is an inspiration to many aspiring skaters in Kenya.

“Well done, Kelvin Kiarie, on winning gold at the African Skating Championship in Cairo, Egypt. This is a proud moment for you and for our nation.

“You have conquered the continent, and your journey is an inspiration to many aspiring sportsmen and women in Kenya and Africa,” Ruto said.

File image of Kelvin Kiarie in Cairo, Egypt.

The President also expressed confidence in Kiarie’s future, saying his talent and competitive spirit will propel him to greater heights on the global stage.

“I am confident that your talent, drive, and competitive spirit will carry you further onto the global stage. Congratulations, and keep flying our flag high,” President Ruto added.

Kiarie on Saturday, May 2, clinched gold in the freestyle battle skating category at the ongoing African Skating Championship in Egypt.

Taking to his X account after winning gold in the championship, Kiarie thanked Kenyans in Egypt who turned up to support him in the competition.

“Yesterday I was not alone. Kenyans living in Egypt have been offering me massive support on the track,” he wrote.

The win comes weeks after Kiarie bagged two medals for Kenya in the April 2026 International Skating Challenge held in Cotonou, Benin.

The talented skater won gold in the freestyle battle category and a silver in the classic slalom category.

Following the victory, the Ministry of Sports came under scrutiny on social media for allegedly failing to support Kiarie in the competition and not recognizing his achievement.