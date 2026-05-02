Editor's Review Nyikal recounted the moment he approached the Senator to calm down his supporters during the commotion.

Seme MP James Nyikal has accused Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda of failing to restrain a group of people he said accompanied the senator to his father’s funeral, claiming the confrontation nearly turned deadly for his son.

Speaking on Saturday, May 2, Nyikal recounted the moment he approached Ojienda to calm down his supporters during the commotion.

"I walked to Senator Tom Ojienda, and I asked him, ‘these people came with you. Can you tell them to stop?’ Senator, were you able to stop them? They almost killed my son," he said.

Nyikal went on to question the nature of political popularity, arguing that genuine support should allow leaders to attend community events without needing large entourages.

"Let us be truly popular; let us be able to walk to funerals alone. I think popularity is love; you may get it with money, but it will be lust, not love," he added.

File image of Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda

This comes a week after Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka escaped the wrath of suspected goons after encountering them while on his way to Bondo, Siaya County.

The senator, coming from a Linda Mwananchi political rally in Vihiga, was to reunite with his colleagues at Kang'o Ka Jaramogi where they were to pay homage to the late Raila Odinga before proceeding to Kisumu, where they would be organising another political rally.

Onyonka made a stopover at a hotel near Bondo but on alighting from his vehicle to enter the hotel, the suspected goons had already surrounded him.

They were declaring that they won't allow him in owing to his political stance.

Onyonka blamed his predicament on President William Ruto, whom he accused of patronising goons to counter his critics.

"On my way to Kang'o KaJaramogi, I made a stopover in one restaurant near Bondo where I intended to have a meal. A few minutes later goons appeared and started harassing me saying that I can't eat in Luo, Nyanza because I'm a Kisii and opposing William Ruto. We left unhurt! The goons came in proboxes!" he said.

Speaking hours after the incident, Onyonka blamed it on the political intolerance that was becoming unbearable in the country.

He argued that while some Kenyans support Ruto's regime, others are also entitled to not supporting him as a matter of democracy.

Onyonka attributed his safety to the owner of the hotel, who confronted the men.

"One slammed onto my leg, but I'd already gotten into my car. The truth is that incident was not good of course, but there's something nice that came out of it. The owner of that hotel kept telling those people that I am a customer, that he had no politicians here, that I had gone to eat and he did't know where I came from. He asked them why they were attacking me," he added.

Despite the experience, Onyonka vowed to stick in Linda Mwananchi, as he was partaking in a cause to change the country for the better.