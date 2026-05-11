May 11, 2026 at 08:43 AM

Editor's Review The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has received ballot papers and statutory forms for the Thursday, May 14, by-elections.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has received ballot papers and statutory forms for the Thursday, May 14, by-elections.

In a statement, the commission said the ballot papers and statutory forms arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in three pallets on Monday, May 11, morning.

“IEBC today morning received three pallets containing ballot papers and statutory forms at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi, ahead of 14th May 2026 By-elections for Member of National Assembly for Emurua Dikirr Constituency in Narok County and Member of County Assembly: Porro Ward in Samburu County and Endo Ward in Elgeyo Marakwet County,” read the statement in part.

Upon arrival, the pallets were ferried to IEBC’s warehouse in Nairobi Industrial area, awaiting dispatch to constituency tallying centres.

IEBC noted that the ballot papers and statutory forms were printed by Inform Lykos (Hellas) SA in Athens, Greece.

File image of ballot papers at JKIA.

At the same time, the electoral body said preparations for the Thursday by-elections, including security and dispatch of materials, are at an advanced stage.

“The Commission is currently training polling officials, after which all trainees will take the Oath of Secrecy.

“Campaigns end today at 5 pm. With all systems in place, the Commission is fully prepared to conduct the by-elections,” IEBC added.

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is set to face off with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP party in the Emurua Dikirr by-election.

David Kipsang Keter, who will be flying the UDA ticket, will face off with Vincent Kibet Rotich of DCP.

Rotich was unveiled by Gachagua on Tuesday, April 7, at the DCP party headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi.

Speaking during the unveiling, Gachagua described Rotich as a promising leader capable of representing the constituency effectively.

"I wholeheartedly accept your candidate, an inspiring, young, and ambitious leader dedicated to serving the people - Hon. Vincent Kibet Rotich - as the DCP Party flag bearer," he said.

The Emurua Dikirr parliamentary seat became vacant following the demise of the late Johana Ng’eno in a plane crash.