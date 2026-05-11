May 11, 2026 at 08:05 AM

Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced that the construction of the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road flyover is in its final stages.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced that the construction of the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road flyover is in its final stages.

In an update on Monday, May 11, PS Omollo said the steel superstructure and primary structural framework are complete.

He noted that the ongoing works include deck slab installation, asphalt surfacing, line marking, and the mounting of high-mast LED luminaires and ancillary lighting infrastructure.

File image of the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road flyover.

“The construction of the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road (Junction Mall) Flyover, currently in its final stages, marks another major step in redefining Nairobi's infrastructural capacity as a modern and globally competitive Capital City,” read the statement in part.

The project features an 800-metre elevated dual carriageway incorporating a 254-metre steel bridge section, with four traffic lanes designed to separate through-traffic from local access around the Junction Mall intersection.

The overpass will also incorporate pedestrian walkways, where street furniture, including resting benches, will be installed, alongside cycling lanes and upgraded stormwater drainage systems to mitigate flooding.

File image of ongoing works at the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road flyover.

PS Omollo highlighted that the project is expected to ease traffic congestion from Ngong Town to Nairobi CBD while improving connectivity to the Talanta Stadium ahead of the AFCON 2027 tournament.

“Upon completion, the project is expected to drastically reduce travel time from Ngong Town to Nairobi's Central Business District from nearly two hours to approximately 25 minutes, boosting productivity, improving movement of goods and people and supporting Nairobi's growing metropolitan economy,” said PS Omollo.

Further, he said the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is supporting the project through coordination on traffic management, public safety sensitization and enforcement of road safety measures.

File image of Ngong Road–Naivasha Road flyover.

The construction of the project commenced in September 2024 and is being implemented by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA).

The project is being funded by a loan of Ksh3.58 billion from the Spanish Corporate International Fund (FIEM).

This comes days after PS Omollo issued an update on the upgrading of the Kamuwongo–Kandwia Road to bitumen standards.

File image of Ngong Road–Naivasha Road overpass.

In a statement on Thursday, May 7, PS Omollo said earthworks and grading are underway along the 13-kilometre road.

PS Omollo noted that most sections of the stretch have reached the subgrade level and are ready for base and asphalt layering.

“Earthworks and initial grading are underway along the 13-kilometre stretch, with most sections now at subgrade level and prepared for base and asphalt layering,” read the statement in part.

The Interior PS highlighted that once complete, the road will provide a continuous paved link from the Thika–Garissa Highway in Mwingi to the Ena–Chiakariga–Meru corridor, effectively connecting Kitui to Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Meru counties.