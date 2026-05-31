May 31, 2026 at 08:57 AM

Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced the completion of the Rodi Kopany ESP Market in Homa Bay County.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced the completion of the Rodi Kopany ESP Market in Homa Bay County.

In a statement on Sunday, May 31, PS Omollo said the market, which is located at Rodi Kopany junction, is awaiting commissioning.

File image of the side view of Rodi Kopany ESP Market.

According to PS Omolo, the market was funded by the government under the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP).

“The Rodi Kopany ESP Market, strategically located at Rodi Kopany junction in Homa Bay County, is now complete and awaiting commissioning,” read the statement in part.

The Interior PS noted that the market will transition hundreds of small-scale traders from informal open-air stalls into a secure, organized, and all-weather trading environment.

File image of the Rodi Kopany ESP Market.

PS Omollo highlighted that the facility is equipped with modern amenities aimed at supporting traders and value addition.

“The market is equipped with modern amenities to support trade and value addition. These include fish processing kilns and a cold storage facility to enhance preservation of fish from Lake Victoria, alongside robust water and sanitation systems featuring a 96,000-litre storage tank, internal plumbing, a septic system, and ablution blocks,” he stated.

Further, he said the facility has an ICT hub, community hall, mothers' room, dry store, and a central food court, which will improve the working environment for traders.

“Oversight of the project has been coordinated and closely supervised by the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, ensuring adherence to standards, smooth implementation, and readiness for operationalization,” the statement concluded.

File image of the interior of Rodi Kopany ESP Market.

This comes days after PS Omollo issued an update on the construction of the Makindu Market in Makueni County.

In a statement on Sunday, May 24, PS Omollo said the project, which began in January 2025, is in its final stages of construction.

“The Makindu Market in Kibwezi West, Makueni County, commenced in January 2025 under the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP), and is now in its final stages of completion,” he said.

The Interior PS noted that the two-storey facility will accommodate up to 200 traders once completed.

File image of market stalls at Rodi Kopany ESP Market.

He also highlighted that the market will feature a mother's room, children's playground, ICT hub, social hall, cold room for perishables, dry store, food court, accessible ramps for persons with disabilities, and modern sanitation facilities with hot showers.

“The market is expected to stimulate rural economic growth by strengthening Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, improving value addition and expanding local commerce,” he said.

Further, PS Omollo said the project is already creating employment opportunities for residents through ongoing construction works, with local laborers actively engaged at the site.