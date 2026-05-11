Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has linked the deadly attack in Mandera County that left six people dead to the alleged presence of Jubaland forces inside Kenyan territory.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has linked the deadly attack in Mandera County that left six people dead to the alleged presence of Jubaland forces inside Kenyan territory.

In a statement on Monday, May 11, Gachagua claimed that the killings reflected a wider security problem that he had previously warned about in the region.

"Two days ago, we witnessed and received sad news from Northern Kenya, where we lost patriotic Kenyans in an act of aggression and incursion by Jubaland forces who continue to be on the Kenyan soil illegally," he said.

Gachagua also conveyed his condolences to the families affected and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

"I send my deepest condolences to the families of the six innocent Kenyans who were brutally killed in Arabia Sub-County, Mandera County. I also wish the seven injured a quick and full recovery," he added.

Gachagua further said he had previously raised concerns over what he described as the presence of foreign forces in the area.

"Last year, I warned about the serious security threat posed by the presence of illegal foreign Jubaland forces in the territory of the Republic of Kenya when they had occupied almost the entire Mandera Town," he continued.

The former deputy president condemned the killings and called for immediate action to remove the alleged forces from Kenyan soil.

"I strongly condemn this heinous act and demand the immediate removal of all illegal foreign forces from the area. The safety, sovereignty, and dignity of Kenyan citizens must be protected at all costs," he further said.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua

Gachagua also argued that Kenya’s territorial integrity should not be compromised for political or commercial interests.

"We cannot trade the territorial integrity of our nation for cheap business and political gains of a few individuals at the helm of our nation," he concluded.

On Saturday, May 9, six people were killed and several others seriously injured after unknown gunmen attacked a vehicle they were travelling in at Umar Jilo in Mandera.

County Police Commander Robinson Ndiwa confirmed the incident, saying the victims were travelling in a vehicle when the assailants opened fire.

Reacting to the killings, Lafey MP Mohamed Abdikheir said the incident had left families and the wider community in mourning.

"It is with profound sadness that I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the six innocent travellers on a mini-bus who were brutally killed by unknown gunmen on the outskirts of Arabia," he said.

Abdikheir also wished the injured a quick recovery while condemning the violence, describing it as a senseless act that had claimed innocent lives.

"My prayers to the injured, who are fighting for recovery amid this senseless violence. I strongly condemn this barbaric act of cowardice, which has robbed lives. Such atrocities have no place in our modern society," he added.

Abdikheir called on security agencies and the government to move with speed to investigate the attack, identify those responsible and strengthen security in the area.

"I urge the government to launch a swift, thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice, and enhance security measures to prevent future tragedies," he further said.