Editor's Review Uhuru and CS Mbadi had a brief chat before proceeding to the ceremony, where both were guests.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta met briefly with Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi in Uganda on Monday, May 11.

In photos shared on his official account, Uhuru had a brief chat with CS Mbadi ahead of President Yoweri Museveni's inauguration ceremony.

The two leaders were received by Kenyan Ambassador Kipkosgei Toroitic and Ugandan envoy, Ambassador Katureebe Tayebwa at the Entebbe Airport.

"H.E. President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta, the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya, has arrived in Kampala to join fellow leaders, government officials, and dignitaries for the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony of H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

"President Museveni was re-elected during Uganda's General Elections held on 15th January 2026. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow, 12th May 2026, in Kampala," the statement read in part.

A phile photo of former President Uhuru Kenyatta in Uganda.



Kenyatta enjoys a cordial relationship with President Museveni, having worked together in the East African Community. This will be the second inauguration he has been invited to.

On the other hand, CS Mbadi was in the country to represent President William Ruto, who was among the dignitaries invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

Ruto is in the country handling several official duties. Earlier, he hosted a delegation from the United Nations for the inauguration of the UN Nairobi Expansion Project in Gigiri.

He also hosted several African heads of state for the Africa Forward Summit, graced by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ruto and Macron held bilateral talks and signed 11 agreements worth Ksh129 billion at State House, Nairobi, including the modernisation of the Nairobi Central Station to the Embakasi Rail Line 5.

Other areas include promotion of Kenya’s premium purple tea, the peaceful use of nuclear energy, the Masinga Dam project development, and modernisation of meteorological services.

Kenya and France also signed deals on sustainable aviation fuel production, digital transformation, expansion of container terminal capacity at our ports, and the blue economy and fisheries.