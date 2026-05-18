Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has warned members of the public against a fake vehicle auction notice circulating on social media platforms.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has warned members of the public against a fake vehicle auction notice circulating on social media platforms.

In a statement on Monday, May 18, the tax agency clarified that the auction list being shared online is fraudulent and did not originate from the authority.

The fake notice, branded with the KRA logo, claims to advertise various vehicles including Toyota, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Land Cruiser models at discounted prices.

The viral poster also includes alleged prices and quantities of vehicles supposedly available for auction.

KRA urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to scammers using the authority’s name to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

"We’ve noted a fraudulent auction notice circulating on social media and messaging apps. This is not from us," the authority said.

KRA advised the public to verify all official communication through KRA’s website and verified communication channels before making any payments or sharing personal information.

KRA also called on Kenyans to report suspicious messages, links, or auction notices immediately to help curb online fraud and impersonation schemes.

File image of vehicles set for auction

This comes two weeks after KRA flagged a fraudulent job appointment letter purporting to originate from the authority that is circulating online.

The document, which appears convincingly formatted with official branding and references, falsely claims to offer an appointment within KRA’s Department of Marketing.

It outlines detailed sections including job responsibilities, salary structure, reporting instructions, and required documentation.

The forged letter includes specific reporting dates, office locations, and even lists compliance requirements such as a Certificate of Good Conduct, HELB clearance, and CRB clearance.

It also references probation periods, office hours, and employee benefits to enhance its credibility.

Prior to that, the government had dismissed a notice circulating on social media claiming that beneficiaries of the NYOTA Project had completed mandatory business training and would begin receiving Ksh25,000 start-up capital from Monday, May 11.

In a statement on Sunday, May 10, MSMEs Development Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni clarified that the notice is fake and urged the public to disregard it.

The viral document, bearing the Ministry of Co-operatives and MSMEs Development branding and the NYOTA logo, falsely claimed that the second classroom business skills training had been completed successfully across the country and that disbursement of start-up capital would commence immediately for eligible beneficiaries.

However, the image has since been marked as fake news, with the government distancing itself from the contents.

"Ignore such purported ‘updates’ circulating on NYOTA start-up capital disbursement. We shall communicate officially in the coming days on when the disbursement will take place," Mang’eni said.

Mang'eni encouraged beneficiaries under the NYOTA business support programme to remain focused on growing their enterprises as they await official communication from the government.

"In the meantime, we encourage our NYOTA business support beneficiaries to continue building their businesses and sharing their success stories," she added.