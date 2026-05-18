Editor's Review The Ministry of Health has issued an advisory following confirmation of two Ebola Virus Disease cases in Uganda, including one death.

The Ministry of Health has issued an advisory following confirmation of two Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases in Uganda, including one death involving individuals who had travelled from the DR Congo.

In a statement on Monday, May 18, the ministry said no further spread had been reported in Uganda but warned that Kenya remains on high alert.

According to the ministry, the DRC continues to battle an active Ebola outbreak, with 10 confirmed cases and 336 suspected cases, including 88 deaths.

"The Ministry of Health continues to closely monitor the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the wider regional situation in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), East African Community (EAC) Partner States, and county governments," the statement read.

Health authorities said the risk of cross-border transmission within the region remains elevated because of population movement, trade activities, and humanitarian travel.

The ministry noted that several countries in the East African region have already heightened surveillance and preparedness measures to contain any possible spread of the disease.

In response to the evolving situation, Kenya has intensified surveillance and screening measures across the country, particularly at all international airports, seaports, and designated ground crossing points.

The government said it has also strengthened event-based surveillance systems, traveller monitoring from affected regions, and daily surveillance reviews at both national and county levels.

National reference laboratories have been placed on high alert and are ready to test suspected Ebola samples, while sample transportation systems and biosafety protocols have also been reinforced.

Additionally, health facilities across the country have been directed to strengthen triage systems and infection prevention measures.

Distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection prevention commodities is ongoing, while healthcare workers are being sensitised on Ebola case identification and management protocols.

File image of Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni

The Ministry of Health further said national and county rapid response teams remain on standby for immediate deployment, with simulation exercises and refresher training currently underway in high-risk counties.

Public awareness campaigns have also been intensified through media platforms and community outreach programmes.

Authorities urged the public to avoid misinformation and report suspected symptoms early.

The ministry advised Kenyans to maintain proper hand hygiene, avoid contact with sick individuals showing haemorrhagic symptoms, and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding, or weakness, especially after travelling from affected areas.

Healthcare workers were also urged to maintain a high index of suspicion, strictly adhere to infection prevention and control measures, and immediately notify surveillance teams of any suspected Ebola case.

"The Government of Kenya remains fully committed to protecting the health and safety of all residents through enhanced preparedness, regional collaboration, and timely public health interventions," the statement added.

According to figures released by Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the outbreak has heavily affected the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones, while suspected infections have also been reported in Bunia.

In a statement on Friday, May 15, Africa CDC warned that several factors could worsen the outbreak and accelerate transmission across borders.

"Africa CDC is concerned about the risk of further spread due to the urban context of Bunia and Rampara, intense population movement, mining-related mobility in Mongwalu, insecurity in affected areas, gaps in contact listing, infection prevention and control challenges, and the proximity of affected areas to Uganda and South Sudan," the statement read.

In response, Africa CDC convened an urgent high-level coordination meeting, bringing together officials from the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan alongside global health agencies and pharmaceutical partners, including the World Health Organization, UNICEF, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Moderna and Médecins Sans Frontières.

The agency said the discussions would focus on strengthening emergency response efforts and preventing cross-border spread.

"The meeting will focus on immediate response priorities, cross-border coordination, surveillance, laboratory support, infection prevention and control, risk communication, safe and dignified burials, and resource mobilisation," the statement noted.

Africa CDC also outlined several response measures it is preparing to deploy as investigations continue.

"Africa CDC is preparing support across key response pillars, including coordination through emergency operations mechanisms, digital surveillance and data management, cross-border preparedness, laboratory coordination, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement.

"In addition, Africa CDC will work with partners to assess the availability and appropriateness of medical countermeasures once sequencing results confirm the exact ebolavirus species," the statement explained.