Editor's Review The protesters chanted 'Wantam' at the MP as his security team whisked him to safety.

North Imenti Member of Parliament Rahim Dawood was pelted with stones as he attempted to address anti-fuel prices protesters in Meru Town on Monday, May 18.

Dawood had joined the protesters on foot for the mass action, but the crowd turned against him when he tried to calm them down so that he could address them.

A section of the protesters began hurling stones at him, forcing his bodyguard to protect him by covering his face with his hands.

The protesters chanted 'Wantam' at the Jubilee MP, as his security team whisked him to safety. The MP sustained injuries during the attack.

Earlier, he shared a video of himself heading to Meru Town to stand in solidarity with his constituents as they expressed their discontent over the fuel prices.

A file photo of North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood



The MP called for the immediate reduction of fuel prices at the pump and requested the government to scrap taxes and levies imposed on fuel products.

"Today, I am on foot, and I am waiting for my people so that we can protest together. The fuel prices must come down. The Ksh25 Road Maintenance Levy and the 8 percent value added tax must be done away with," Dawood reiterated.

The North Imenti lawmaker confirmed that he was ready for MPs to be recalled from their recess to debate new amendments to the law in order to lower fuel costs.

Despite the show of solidarity, the protesters chased him away. In a previous public gathering, he had assured President William Ruto that there would be no protests in Meru Town.

Michael Makarina, a politician based in Meru County, took a light jab at Dawood over what he described as a 'free facial massage'. He also reminded him of the promise he made to the President.

Protesters took to the streets in several parts of the country to protest the upward revision of fuel prices, which saw super petrol rise by Ksh16.62 per litre while diesel increased by Ksh46 per litre.

Treasury CS John Mbadi called on Kenyans and players in the public transport sector to call off the strike.

He maintained that the hike in fuel prices was a global phenomenon, and even so, the government had done its best to cushion Kenyans from very high pump prices.