Editor's Review One person was injured and rushed to hospital after a building that was under demolition collapsed in Bombolulu, Mombasa.

One person was injured and rushed to hospital after a building that was under demolition collapsed in Bombolulu, Mombasa.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the incident as rescue and assessment efforts got underway.

Authorities urged residents and members of the public to avoid the affected site and follow instructions issued by emergency personnel and local authorities as operations continued.

Contractors and developers were urged to strictly adhere to safety regulations and precautionary measures during demolition works to help prevent further accidents.

File image of the building

This comes a week after a building collapsed in Olenairi, Ololua Ward, Kajiado County, with reports indicating that four people may have been trapped beneath the debris.

In an update on Saturday, May 9, the Kenya Red Cross said emergency responders had been dispatched to the scene shortly after the incident.

The organization added that a coordinated emergency response had been activated involving several agencies.

"A multi-agency response team comprising Kenya Red Cross Action Teams, Kenya Police Service, the County Government and the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) is currently on site conducting rescue efforts, supported by an excavator," the statement read.

Prior to that, 15 people had been confirmed dead following the collapse of the Romus Gold Mine in West Pokot County.

The bodies of the deceased were retrieved on Friday, May 8, during a rescue mission conducted by the National Police Service and the Kenya Red Cross.

12 other miners who were pulled out from the rubble were rushed to the Kapenguria Sub-County Referral Hospital, where they received treatment.

The rescue team confirmed that there were at least 60 people in the gold mine at the time of the collapse, and that several people could be trapped in the debris.

One of the survivors claimed that a boulder within the mine collapsed and crushed some of the miners, killing some and leaving others severely injured. His recount was corroborated by hospital staff.

"Some of them had severe crush injuries and had to have emergency surgery, including amputations. One of them had a suspected head injury and is due to be taken to theatre," Dr Caren Cheyech stated.

Locals disclosed that the workers at the firm included Kenyans from across the country and some foreigners from Uganda and Burundi.