Editor's Review Ruto used the opportunity to market Kenya as a business and investment destination.

On Wednesday, May 20, President William Ruto announced that Kenya would have an embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan by 2027.

Speaking during a Business Forum at the Astana International Financial Centre, Ruto announced that Kenya would first set up a consulate general, which will be upgraded into an embassy by next year.

He explained that the embassy will help consolidate the bilateral agreements signed between Kenya and Kazakhstan, and give importance and momentum to the relationship between the two countries.

"Having assessed the opportunities available between the two countries, and the immense relationship that can be built by our two economies, we will immediately open a consular general office here in Astana," Ruto stated.

The Head of State appreciated the decision by the government of Kazakhstan to establish an embassy in Nairobi in June 2025.

A file photo of President William Ruto and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev



The two countries signed bilateral agreements on ICT and e-government services, agriculture, transport and infrastructure, finance, tourism, climate action, mining, and exploration and space technology.

He used the opportunity to market Kenya as a business and investment destination not only for Kazakhstan, but also for other Asian countries.

"Kenya is ready for investment, partnerships and ready to work with Kazakhstan in shaping a new era of economic cooperation linking Africa, Central Asia and the global market,' Ruto stated.

Earlier, the President was accorded the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), First Degree, one of the highest distinctions by the Government of Kazakhstan.

He stated that the award was a testament to the enduring friendship between Kenya and Kazakhstan and reflects their r shared commitment to peace, cooperation, and cultural enrichment across continents.

Ruto was in the Central Asian country on a two-day State Visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.