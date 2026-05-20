Editor's Review "The arrogance and juvenile hubris you are witnessing today are the problem."

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang'i on Wednesday, May 20, responded to Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, who questioned why there were no protests when fuel prices increased during President Uhuru Kenyatta's regime.

Speaking to the press, Matiang'i said that, unlike President William Ruto's administration, the Uhuru regime consulted Kenyans when making policies that affected their lives.

He accused the current administration of being proud and using intimidation or money to superimpose their will on Kenyans.

"We were responsible leaders who spoke to and respected the people. We would engage the private sector, manufacturers, religious leaders and even elected leaders because democracy is government by consultation and consensus.

"The arrogance and juvenile hubris you are witnessing today are the problem. The worst thing that you can do as a government is to politicise national issues," the Presidential hopeful reiterated.

Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i addresses the press on May 20, 2026.



Matiang'i further called out the government for insinuating that the protests were propagated by one tribe, and invited them to give a listening ear to Kenyans.

"Take time now to address the challenges we face or at least show a sense of understanding and respect for the public by attempting a conversation on those challenges," he stated.

The former Interior CS challenged the government to prove that the protests across the country were allegedly planned by arresting the people behind them.

He urged the Kenya Kwanza government to focus on delivering its mandate, instead of giving excuses every time, including dragging Uhuru's name in the mud.

Matiang'i maintained that the Jubilee Party would continue to stand with Kenyans. He claimed that the Finance Bill 2026 would make the lives of Kenyans unbearable through the introduction of new policies.

He called on Kenyans to reject the Bill in totality. The former CS also raised concern about the deteriorating security in the country following the spate of attacks, gender based violence, femicide and kidnapping cases.

The Jubilee Deputy Party leader called on the security organs to work towards ensuring security for all Kenyans.