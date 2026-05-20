Editor's Review President William Ruto has been awarded the Order of Dostyk, First Degree, one of the highest state honours in Kazakhstan.

President William Ruto has been awarded the Order of Dostyk, First Degree, one of the highest state honours in Kazakhstan.

During the conferment ceremony on Wednesday, May 20, the Kazakhstan government said the award recognised Ruto's efforts in promoting bilateral relations between the two nations.

"In recognition of the significant contribution to strengthening and developing comprehensive cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Kenya, President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency William Samoei Ruto, is awarded the Order of Dostyk, the first degree," the government said.

In his acceptance speech, Ruto welcomed the honour, saying it symbolised the growing friendship between Kenya and Kazakhstan.

"I am deeply humbled and profoundly honoured to receive the Order of Dostyk, First Degree, one of the highest distinctions of your great country. This award is not only a personal recognition, but a luminous symbol of enduring friendship between Kenya and Kazakhstan," he said.

Ruto said the recognition reflected the shared aspirations of the two nations in promoting cooperation and peaceful relations.

"It reflects our shared commitment to peace, cooperation, and the enrichment of cultures across continents. As I wear this star and sash, I do so with reverence for the values they embody - unity, respect, and solidarity," he added.

File image of President William Ruto and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan

Ruto noted that he was accepting the award on behalf of Kenyans and reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to stronger relations with Kazakhstan.

"I accept this honour on behalf of the people of Kenya, who stand with the people of Kazakhstan in the pursuit of harmony and prosperity," he further said.

This comes a day after Kenya received global recognition for eliminating Human African Trypanosomiasis, commonly known as sleeping sickness, during the 79th World Health Assembly.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the award was presented by the global health body in acknowledgment of Kenya’s sustained efforts in fighting the disease.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) presented the certificate, with Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commending Kenya's leadership, sustained commitment and strong multi-sectoral collaboration," the statement read.

Duale noted that sleeping sickness had previously posed a serious threat in several counties before the country successfully contained and eliminated indigenous cases.

"Once a major threat across counties such as Busia, Bungoma, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori and Narok, Kenya has sustained zero indigenous cases since 2009, following WHO validation in June 2025 and national confirmation in August 2025," the statement added.

Duale further praised communities and healthcare workers who played a key role in the elimination campaign through surveillance, diagnosis, treatment and awareness programs.

"I commend the affected communities for their trust and participation, alongside frontline health workers, researchers, laboratory teams, county governments and national experts who strengthened surveillance, diagnosis and response systems," the statement further read.

Duale, however, cautioned that maintaining the achievement will require continued monitoring and investment in public health systems to prevent any future resurgence of the disease.

"Even as we celebrate, elimination is not the end. Sustaining these gains requires continued vigilance through surveillance, early detection, vector control, community awareness and integration of services into routine healthcare," the statement concluded.