Editor's Review This will be the first Linda Mwananchi rally held after taking a month-long break.

Embattled ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, on Wednesday, May 20, announced that the next Linda Mwananchi rally will be held in Machakos County.

In a post shared on his verified social media accounts, Sifuna revealed that the rally will be held on Sunday, May 31, and will be a tour of the entire county.

He invited area residents and all Kenyans to join the Linda Mwananchi team during the political gathering.

"Tuafungia mwezi pale Masaku (We are closing the month in Masaku)," the Nairobi Senator wrote.

This is the first rally that the team will be holding after taking a month-long break. The Linda Mwananchi rallies were held in Vihiga and Kisumu counties on April 25 and 26.

A file image of the poster shared by Senator Edwin Sifuna



Notably, this will also be the first rally that the ODM splinter team will be holding in the Ukambani Region. Previous rallies were held in Mombasa, Kitengela, Nakuru, Kisumu and Vihiga.

Sifuna and his team are looking to popularise the outfit in the region that overwhelmingly supports former Vice President and Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

In a recent poll conducted by TIFA, 78 percent of the people from Lower Eastern prefer Kalonzo as their presidential candidate for the August 2027 General Election.

On the other hand, Sifuna is only preferred by 1 per cent of the sampled respondents, while Embakasi East MP and fellow Linda Mwanchi patriot has a backing of zero percent.

The report further revealed that a Kalonzo-Sifuna presidential ticket is mostly preferred by Kenyans who support the United Opposition. They believe that they stand a higher chance of beating President William Ruto in 2027.

Sifuna has recently called on unity among opposition leaders, stating that it was the only way to unseat the incumbent President through the ballot.

He even reached out to DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua to make amends for ODM's role in his impeachment as Deputy President, and asked forgiveness, while calling for unity.