May 20, 2026 at 05:04 PM

Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages in nine counties, including Nairobi and Mombasa, on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages in nine counties on Thursday, May 21.

In a notice on Wednesday, May 20, the company said the outages will affect Nairobi, Makueni, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Nyeri, Laikipia, Kilifi, Kwale, and Mombasa counties.

In Nairobi County, parts of Karen will experience power interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas set to be affected include parts of Langata Road, Karen Well Mall, Mokoyet East and West, Stedmak, Nyumba Moja Road, Murishu Road, Mukinduri Road, Forest Edge, Forest Edge Groove, Amara Ridge, Academy Road, Nairobi Academy, and Japanese School.

Others are Langata North Road, Kuwinda Road, Scripture Mission, Kuwinda Estate, Kufuga Lane, Karen Green, Don Bosco Boys Langata Road, Rubis Energy, Silanga Road, D-Paul, John Keen, African Gospel Church, Liberty Centre, Radix and adjacent customers.

In Makueni County, the outage will affect parts of Makueni from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas include Mulala Market, Kithumani Market, Muangini Market, Wautu Market, Kyambeke Level 4 Hospital, Kwa Kotoe, Mbuthani Market, and Masumba.

Kwa Matungu, Welfare Market, Gigiri Boys, Matiliku Market, Kalamba Fruit Factory, Kalamba Market, Nziu Market, Kilili Market and nearby customers will also be affected.

Parts of Uasin Gishu County, specifically Ngecheck, Ngeria and Ndubenet areas, will also face electricity interruptions between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Affected locations include Ngecheck, Kampnyamisa, Lelboinet, Ngeria Girls, Koros Secondary School, Tegut, Kapngetuny, Ndupenet, Belkenya and surrounding areas.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

In Kakamega County, areas around Malava and West Kenya Sugar will experience outages from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The blackout will affect Samitsi, Malanga, Malava Market, Kambi Mwanza Market, Shamberere, West Kenya Sugar, KWS, Kambiri Market, Kuvasali, Ileho and adjacent customers.

Nyeri County will also be affected, particularly the Kiganjo Police College area, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Areas listed include Kiganjo Police College, Maisha Millers, Kiganjo Cereals Board, KCC Kiganjo, Chaka Town, Kagumo High School, Kirichu Market, Nyaribo Market, Karunda Market, Maragima Market, Mount Kenya Estate and nearby customers.

In Laikipia County, outages are scheduled in Likii, Kangaita, Kalalu and Umande areas from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The interruption will affect Kangaita, Likii, Nanyuki Law Courts, Nanyuki Police Station, Likii Farm, Lunatic Lane, Kwa Gitari, Milimani, parts of Nturukuma, Makutano, Katheri, Ontulili, and Kwa Marete.

Other affected areas are Mathagiro, Peaks Hotel, Kongoni Hotel, Turaco Farm, Equinox Farm, 3 Rivers School, Color Crops Farm, Everest Farm, Kongoni Farm, Kalalu, Kirimara, parts of Ibis Farm, Umande, Demu and surrounding customers.

At the Coast, parts of Kikambala in Kilifi County will be without electricity from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas include parts of Kikambala, Pwani Oil Water Treatment, Sun N Sand, Fairdeal Park, Carreabean, Komax, Safepack, Revital, JPL, Swati EPZ, Afriwear, Eagoil Petrol Station, Madina, and Pride Industries.

Maridadi Farm, Shariani Town, Awali Estate, Palmridge, Northcoast Beach Hotel, Saafi Sana Ltd, Ahadi Beach Villaz, F Our Farm, Barani, Timboni, Kwa Kariuki, Charity People, Coast Breeze, Mtwapa Primary, Benguma and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Kwale County, electricity supply will be interrupted in Lungalunga and Vanga areas between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., affecting Manyatta, Alliance Safari, Baobab and nearby customers.

Meanwhile, parts of Mombasa County, including Kilima Road, VOK, Bombolulu and Bandari areas, will also experience outages during the same hours.

Areas expected to be affected include Kilima Road, Maweni, Kongowea, VOK, Old Mugoya, Ziwa la Ngombe, Bombolulu, Bungoni, Sheikh Halifa, Yasmin Waters, Bombolulu Workshop, Double Laundry, Bandari Quarters, Marionist Catholic Church, Hakika Flats and adjacent customers.