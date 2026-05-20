Editor's Review The Grade 6 pupil was found dead in a maize plantation and appeared to have been strangled.

Residents in Njoro were enraged following the gruesome murder of a Grade 6 Pupil whose body was found dumped on Wednesday, March 20.

The body of the deceased was recovered in a Maize plantation 24 hours after she went missing, with her left eye gouged out of its socket.

Preliminary examination of the deceased's body revealed that the victim was strangled by her assailants.

The victim, Mercy Nyambura Mureithi, was a pupil at the Sinendet Primary School and had gone missing after leaving home for school on Monday, May 18, at 8 a.m.

"When we found the body, we realised that the left eye had been gouged out. It appears that she was struck on her head and strangled," a witness who found the body stated.

A file image of police officers at a crime scene.



The body of the deceased was ferried to the Egerton University mortuary, where it is being preserved ahead of a post-mortem by government pathologists.

Locals have demanded the arrest of the suspects involved in the murder, and that justice be served for the deceased pupil.

"We have never heard of such an incident in this area. We want the police to arrest the suspects and hold them accountable," one of the residents stated.

The gruesome murder came amid a worrying trend of kidnapping, defiling, and murdering children, which has caused national concern and outrage. Kenyans have asked the government to step in and safeguard the lives of children.

Earlier, the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) expressed concerns over the attacks on children and attacks on women, including the late Rachel Wadeto, who died after suffering an acid attack.

FIDA, in a joint presser, gave the government a 40-day ultimatum to take action lest they would take to the streets to demonstrate against the atrocities committed against women and children.