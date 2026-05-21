Editor's Review The incident reportedly escalated into chaos after students turned disruptive, destroying school property within the compound.

Ingotse Boys High School in Kakamega County has been shut down indefinitely following a violent student unrest that broke out on the night of Wednesday, May 20.

The incident reportedly escalated into chaos after students turned disruptive, destroying school property within the compound.

According to reports, among the facilities affected was the school library, which sustained significant damage during the destruction.

The school administration has ordered an immediate closure of the institution, instructing all students to leave the premises as investigations into the incident commenced.

Authorities are expected to visit the school to establish the cause of the unrest and assess the extent of the destruction.

File image of Ingotse Boys High School

This comes days after Mbooni Girls High School was temporarily closed after a suspected diarrhoea outbreak was reported among students.

In a notice to parents, the school management said a number of learners had experienced stomach-related health complications.

"As a precautionary measure, and to allow the Public Health Office to carry out a thorough assessment, we kindly request parents to pick their daughters from school tomorrow, Tuesday, May 19, 2026," part of the memo read.

The administration stated that it had engaged public health officials to assess the situation and ensure the safety of all students at the school.

"The school management is working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of all students. The health and safety of our students remain our top priority and prompt cooperation will help us manage the situation effectively," the memo added.

Elsewhere, four students were arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed part of a dormitory at Mageraza Academy in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The learners were taken into custody on Wednesday, May 13, after detectives linked them to the incident that occurred earlier in the day at the school.

According to reports, the fire broke out on Wednesday morning and gutted a section of the dormitory, prompting panic among students and staff at the institution.

At the time of the incident, students were reportedly attending evening classes, although several sustained minor injuries while attempting to salvage their belongings.

Investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nakuru County later launched investigations into the incident and arrested four students believed to have coordinated the fire.

The suspects were reportedly identified through CCTV footage, which allegedly placed them at the scene during the inferno.

Following the incident, the school’s board resolved to close the institution indefinitely to pave the way for investigations and repairs.