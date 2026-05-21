Editor's Review Ruto gave the Ministry of Land 90 days to subdivide the lands with absentee landlords and issue title deeds.

On Thursday, May 21, President William Ruto announced that the government would buy a brand new ferry to be used along the Likoni channel.

Ruto explained that the Ksh3 billion ferry would be ready by December 2026, and would serve residents of Mombasa and Kwale counties.

He further announced that his government would spend Ksh500 million at the Mtongwe crossing that links the Mombasa Mainland to the South Coast.

"We have committed Ksh3 billion, and by December, we will have a new ferry to reduce the congestion here at this ferry.

"In Mtongwe, we are investing another Ksh500 million to ensure that mobility is enhanced in this region," the Head of State reiterated as the crowd cheered.

A file photo of Kenyans using the ferry in Likoni.



The President is on a five-day development tour of the Coast Region. Earlier, he presided over the handing over of title deeds to residents of the region.

He reassured the residents of his government's commitment to address the issue of squatters, missing land titles and absentee landlords. Ruto gave the Ministry of Land a 90-day ultimatum to deal with the absentee landlord issue.

"I am instructing the Ministry of Lands to subdivide the lands with absentee landlords so that everybody can have their own land. After 90 days, I will be here to release the title deeds for 200,00 households," the Commander in Chief noted.

Ruto noted that those residing in the land owned by the absentee landlords would stop being squatters and would gain ownership status.

The President was joined by leaders from the region, including Mining CS Hassan Joho, Sports CS Salim Mvurya, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and MP Mishi Mboko.

The leaders promised to support Ruto's re-election in the 2027 elections and lauded him for being the first Head of State to resolve the land issue in the region.