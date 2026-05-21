Editor's Review Huduma Kenya has announced the release of more than 308,000 identification documents, including national IDs, birth certificates, and smart driving licences.

Huduma Kenya has announced the release of more than 308,000 identification documents, including national IDs, birth certificates, and smart driving licences, which are now ready for collection.

In an update on Thursday, May 21, the agency said the released documents include 29,138 birth certificates, 178,939 national identity cards, and 100,131 smart driving licences.

As such, Huduma Kenya urged applicants to visit the nearest Huduma Centre to collect their documents without delay.

"The documents have arrived! Pass by any Huduma Centre and get sorted," the agency said.

This comes barely a day after Huduma Kenya announced the rollout of new Kenya School of Government (KSG) services at 16 Huduma Centres across the country.

The launch was held on Wednesday, May 20, at the Eldoret Huduma Centre, marking the beginning of the expanded partnership between Huduma Kenya and the Kenya School of Government.

In a statement, Huduma Kenya said the new services are now available to citizens through selected Huduma Centres nationwide.

"Kenyans can now access Kenya School of Government (KSG) services at Huduma Centres, following today’s launch at Uasin Gishu Huduma Centre," the statement read.

File image of a Huduma Centre

The agency added that the initiative is being rolled out in multiple centres across the country to make services more accessible to the public.

"The rollout covers 16 Huduma Centres nationwide, expanding the service offering and bringing services closer to citizens," the statement added.

According to the statement, the agreement was formalized by Huduma Kenya Chief Executive Officer CPA Kai Chilumo and Kenya School of Government Director General Prof. Nura Mothamed.

Huduma Kenya noted that the partnership reflects the government’s goal of improving efficiency and convenience in public service delivery.

"The partnership was formalized by Huduma Kenya CEO CPA Kai Chilumo and KSG Director General Prof. Nura Mothamed both emphasized the importance of integrated service delivery and citizen accessibility.

"The collaboration demonstrates the government's commitment to efficiency, convenience, and citizen-centric service delivery," the statement concluded.