Editor's Review The letter claimed that Prime Minister Kier Starmer refused to meet Gachagua for political reasons.

The Embassy of the United Kingdom in Kenya has denied claims that the office of Prime Minister Kier Starmer rejected a meeting request from DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 22, the UK Embassy in Kenya flagged the letter purported to be from Ashworth Cole, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary, as fake.

It distanced itself with the letter that insinuated that Gachagua was denied an audience with Starmer, and on a light note, stated that it lacked certain features.

"The British High Commission in Nairobi confirms that this letter circulating on social media is fake.

"If it were real, it would probably be stained with spilt tea. On a more important note, Happy Biodiversity Day," the statement read in part.

A file photo of UK Envoy Matt Bough outside the UK Embassy in Nairobi.



Gachagua was subjected to ridicule by a section of political rivals, who had fallen hook, line and sinker for the letter, which has been established to have been doctored.

In the fake letter purported to be from the Prime Minister's office, the DCP Leader was informed that Starmer's diary was booked, and there was no alternative window to meet him.

Furthermore, the letter insinuated that the British Premier did not want to meet him because he feared that the meeting would be mainly political and specifically, his 2027 presidential bid.

"It has come to our attention that the principal purpose of the engagement being sought was not consular, humanitarian or bilateral in character, but rather oriented towards the domestic political landscape of the Republic of Kenya.

"The Majesty's government wishes to make its position unambiguously clear; the United Kingdom does not consider it appropriate for the political contests of a sovereign nation to be conducted, signalled, or validated through engagements with British Ministers or officials," the fake letter read in part.

Gachagua is in the UK for a political tour to meet Kenyans living and working in Britain and drum up his support for his DCP party.

Before he left, he revealed that he would reduce the time he would spend in London so that he could come back and help Kenyans fight against the new fuel prices.