Editor's Review Kindiki denied any reports insinuating that he, being Ruto's Deputy, was undermined by his boss.

On Friday, May 22, Kithure Kindiki rubbished newspaper reports that he was just a Deputy President by name following his absence from the fuel crisis management meeting.

Kindiki claimed the reports were meant to incite division in government by alleging that he was left out of a very important meeting, which he should have been part of in the absence of President William Ruto.

He explained that leadership was not about being seen in the public eye and confirmed that he was the one who even set up the meeting between the public transport sector stakeholders and the government.

"I saw them writing nonsence, questioning where I was because there was an important meeting involving the Cabinet Secretaries, yet I was missing.

"Murkomen, they don't know that I was the one who sent you to have that meeting. The President told me to look for the Cabinet Secretaries and give them instructions," Kindiki added.

A file photo of DP Kithure Kindiki.



Kenya's Number Two intimated that he and President Ruto had a meeting with the CSs before they met the public transport stakeholders.

He clarified that he did not have any bad blood with the newspapers, but with unnamed individuals who pushed the narrative to the media.

His sentiments were corroborated by Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, who argued that most people misunderstood Kindiki's style of working: a reserved yet result-oriented approach.

"I know you called me, CS Chirchir and CS Wandayi for a meeting in the morning, and you asked me to chair the meeting with the stakeholders. I did so and even announced the results," Murkomen chipped in.

He called out people trying to insinuate division between Kindiki and his boss. The Interior Boss stated that the former was the best candidate for Ruto's running mate in 2027.

Murkomen lauded Kindiki for his good working relationship with the Head of State and commended him for not being a tribal leader.

Kindiki's rebuttal came after former DP Rigathi Gachagua claimed that in Ruto's absence, the government was run by other individuals and not Kindiki, as provided by the Constitution.

He claimed that the Commander in Chief was not serious about the country by allegedly leaving the country in the hands of Dennis Itumbi, the Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination, whom he referred to as a blogger.