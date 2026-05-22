Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Uasin Gishu County on Saturday as part of planned maintenance works.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Uasin Gishu County on Saturday, May 23, as part of planned maintenance works.

In a notice on Friday, May 22, the company said the outage will affect the Kipkorgot Center and Carbacid areas between 9.30 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas and subareas include Kipkorgot Center, Carbacid, Plateau, Plateau Hosp, Bible College, Kipsinende Farm and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, Kenya Power has reported a sharp rise in earnings from the growing electric mobility sector, with electricity sales for EV charging generating cumulative revenues of Ksh382 million.

In a statement on Friday, May 22, the company said monthly revenue from EV charging climbed from Ksh873,907 in July 2023 to a record Ksh35 million in February 2026.

Nairobi emerged as the leading region in EV uptake, contributing 71 per cent of the total revenue recorded.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Other regions including the Coast, North Eastern, and Western Kenya also posted steady growth in adoption.

"Our E-mobility Sales Growth Analysis Report (July 2023-April 2026) shows that electricity sales to the e-mobility sector have grown 113-fold in just under three years, from 13,500 kWh (units) in July 2023 to over 1.5 million kWh in April 2026.

"This is clear evidence that EVs adoption is no longer a pilot, but a mainstream reality," Kenya Power’s Managing Director and CEO, Joseph Siror, said.

He added, "This growth tells us the opportunity is truly national, and our focus must be on diversifying beyond the capital. This is why we are launching the EV parades today and having the E-mobility Conference and Expo in June."

Kenya Power noted that it reached a major milestone in November 2025 after surpassing one million kWh of electricity sales to the e-mobility sector within a single month.

Since then, consumption has consistently remained above that mark.

Industry figures from the Electric Mobility Association of Kenya (EMAK) further show that Kenya had more than 35,000 registered EVs by the end of 2025, a sharp rise from just 796 vehicles registered three years earlier. Most of the registered units are two-wheelers.

"We expect that EV uptake in Kenya will scale significantly by 2030 when we envision affaining universal access to electricity. Kenya Power will continue to ride on the goodwill of sustained policy support and enabling tax incentives, such as zero-rating of VAT on EVs and lithium-ion batteries, as well as the reduction of excise duty on electric bicycles, electric motorcycles and lithium-ion batteries to drive the uptake of electric mobility," Siror further said.