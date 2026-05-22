Editor's Review Police officers lobbed teargas and shot into the air to disperse the students.

The Nyeri National Polytechnic was closed indefinitely on Friday, May 22, after students at the institution went on strike.





In a letter issued by the management, students taking courses at the institution were asked to vacate its premises immediately.





The students went on strike over the alleged mismanagement of the student elections and poor leadership and management of the institution.





The Polytechnic's leadership is also accused of increasing school fees by allegedly introducing a new internship fee, prompting students to go on a rampage.





A team of anti-riot police officers were deployed to the institution to restore calm and ensure security amid rising tension between students and the management.









A file photo of police officers dispersing striking students from the Nyeri National Polytechnic.



Students were engaged in running battles with police officers outside the school premises for hours. They hurled stones at the uniformed officers and barricaded the road heading to the university.





Police officers lobbed teargas and shot into the air to disperse the group of protesting students. They also cleared the stones and vegetation used to close off the road.





Several students were seen leaving the institution in droves. Residents in the neighbouring Mumbi Estate have been asked to avoid the area





"Avoid the Nyeri National Politechnic area. It is not safe at all right now. There are gunshots all over because the students are on strike," a local warned in a Facebook post.





Elsewhere, Ingotse Boys High School was also shut down indefinitely after students went on strike. The students reportedly damaged their school library during the unrest.





Consequently, the school's administration ordered all learners to leave the institution's premises to allow room for investigation into the incident.





The management also contacted the authorities to look into the matter before normal learning is restored.