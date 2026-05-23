Editor's Review The former TSC employee bought an idea of a fake gold investment, losing millions in the process.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding a suspect accused of fleecing an suspecting retired teacher with promise massive returns from lucrative gold investment.

The victim, a 61-year-old, encountered the suspect earlier this year when he was sold the investment idea.

Having bought it, he was ready to go out of his way to fulfill his end of the bargain with the suspect, identified as Dennis Kinoti.

Millions of money were to be involved.

According to a statement by the DCI Saturday, May 23, on diverse dates, betweem February 2026 and last month, wired monies to the suspect while chasing the deal.

Until April, the retired teacher had entrusted Kinoti with at least Ksh7.5 million, and it was at this point that he discovered the fraud.

Armed with the evidence of mobile money and bank transfers, he immediately reported to the DCI, whose detectives embarked on a thorough investigation.

Dennis Kinoti (inset) was arrested by DCI investigators.

The investigators would later catch up with Kinoti in Gakurine, Meru County. He was found with numerous SIM cards, suggesting he was operating a string of fraudulent activities.

"Following painstaking investigations and intelligence-led operations, detectives smoked out the prime suspect, Dennis Kinoti, from his hideout in Gakurine area of Meru County subsequently arresting him. A search conducted at the suspect’s residence led to the recovery of several Safaricom SIM cards believed to have been used in the fraudulent scheme," the DCI said.

Further probe by the DCI led to them discovering the suspect owning a vehicle believed to have been bought with the monies obtained from the retired teacher.

The car, a Volkswagen Passat, was aken to the Meru Police Station, with the suspect booked there immediately as the investigators strove to conclude their investigations.

"Detectives also seized a grey Volkswagen Passat suspected to have been purchased using proceeds of crime. The vehicle was towed to Meru Police Station where it is being detained as exhibit as investigations gather pace," the DCI said.

Meanwhile, a search for his accomplices is ongoing.

The DCI warned members of the public against being too trusting and easily baited by fraudsters.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations warns members of the public against falling for flashy gold investment deals promising quick riches, noting that fraudsters are increasingly targeting unsuspecting Kenyans with sophisticated scams disguised as lucrative business opportunities," it said.



