Editor's Review The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has responded to allegations circulating online regarding suspected logging activities in Kinyo forest beat in Baringo County.

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has responded to allegations circulating online regarding suspected logging activities in Kinyo forest beat in Baringo County.

In a statement on Saturday, May 23, the agency said officers from the Tenges Forest Station visited the location after images and reports online showed two felled trees within the forest area.

"Tenges Forest station staff have visited a site in Kinyo forest beat, Baringo County, that was depicted online with two felled trees," the statement read.

KFS explained that preliminary findings indicated the trees were targeted by local residents for domestic purposes rather than commercial logging activities.

"The team confirmed there was an attempt by local community members to fell the trees for firewood and to make bee hives. No charcoal burning or charcoal selling activities were found in the area as alleged," the statement added.

File image of Kenya Forest Service rangers

KFS noted that local forest officials are now engaging the community to strengthen awareness on environmental conservation and the protection of forest resources.

"The Forest station manager has called a meeting to sensitize the area residents on the importance of conserving and protecting forest resources. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any incidents of illegal logging," the statement concluded.

This comes a month after KFS issued a clarification following growing public concerns online about how materials from plantation forests are disposed of.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, the agency sought to reassure the public that all procedures surrounding the disposal process are conducted transparently and in accordance with the law.

KFS noted that only qualified and registered sawmillers are allowed to participate, ensuring that the process remains structured and regulated.

"The Service wishes to clarify that disposal of all forest materials is undertaken through an open tendering process, limited to registered sawmillers.

"This process is conducted in strict compliance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act and its accompanying regulations," the statement read.

KFS also addressed concerns about accountability and recourse for dissatisfied parties, pointing to existing legal frameworks that guide procurement disputes.

"The Act further provides for established grievance redress mechanisms. Any party aggrieved by the process is advised to follow the laid-down procedures to lodge complaints," the statement added.