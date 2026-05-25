Editor's Review Leaders from the Western Region are now demanding the Deputy President position in President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election strategy.

Leaders from the Western Region are now demanding the Deputy President position in President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election strategy.

The push for the DP position emerged on Sunday, May 25, during a high-level meeting held in Naivasha that brought together more than 28 Members of Parliament from the Western Region.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka and Wilberforce Otichillo of Vihiga also attended the meeting.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera said the region is demanding the DP slot, arguing that they have the requisite numbers and capability.

“We are demanding the running mate position to His Excellency President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election because we have the requisite numbers and capability for the position,” Nabwera stated.

He added, “We are not asking for favours. We are demanding recognition based on our numbers, contribution to national development, and political support.”





At the same time, the western lawmakers called for unity in the region, emphasizing that it will strengthen their bargaining power at the national level.

“The diversity of our differences is our strength. We plead with our leaders to set aside political differences for the greater good of our people,” the statement noted.

The leaders also reaffirmed their support for President Ruto’s re-election bid, citing what they termed as increased engagement and improved resource allocation to the region under his administration.

“We believe continuity of leadership is essential to safeguarding the gains already made and unlocking the full potential of our region,” they said.

Further they called on the government to fast-track completion of ongoing development projects in Western Kenya, including infrastructure, health, education, water and agriculture programs.

This comes months after ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga said the party is targeting the Deputy President seat in the 2027 General Election.

"There was something that people misinterpreted. They claimed that I said that ODM does not want the DP seat, but that's the position we have our eyes on.

“What I said is that we do not have a personal grudge or issue with Kindiki, but that seat is a public position," said Oburu.

While responding to Oburu, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said ODM’s interest in his seat does not shake him.

DP Kindiki said he is a master of politics and would address the issue at the right time.

“We are masters of politics, we don’t talk all the time; we talk at the right time, and a good leader is the one who knows when to talk,” said Kindiki on February 14.