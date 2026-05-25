May 25, 2026 at 10:06 AM

Editor's Review The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has dismissed an advertisement circulating online claiming the hospital is recruiting registered nurses.

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has dismissed an advertisement circulating online claiming the hospital is recruiting registered nurses

In a statement on Monday, May 25, KNH clarified that the advertisement did not originate from the facility.

KNH advised members of the public to verify vacancies from the hospital’s official communication channels.

“Please note that this advertisement circulating online claiming that KNH is recruiting registered nurses is fake and has not been issued by the Hospital.

“Members of the public are advised to always verify vacancies through official KNH communication channels,” KNH stated.

File image of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The clarification comes days after the National Employment Authority (NEA) warned Kenyans against engaging with an unregistered recruitment agency identified as M-Ajira.

In a statement on Friday, May 15, the authority cautioned job seekers and the public to remain vigilant when seeking employment opportunities abroad through private agencies.

"The National Employment Authority wishes to caution jobseekers and members of the public against engaging with a private recruitment agency operating under the name M-Ajira," the statement read.

NEA stated that the agency had not been registered as required under the Labour Institutions Act, therefore failing to meet the legal requirements regulating recruitment and placement services for migrant workers.

"The agency is not registered by the National Employment Authority (NEA) as required under the Labour Institutions Act, 2007, and has therefore not complied with the legal framework governing recruitment and placement of jobseekers in employment abroad," the statement added.

The authority urged Kenyans seeking jobs abroad to confirm the registration status of agencies before engaging them to avoid falling victim to fraud or illegal recruitment schemes.

"Job seekers and prospective migrant workers are encouraged to verify the authenticity of the registration status of any recruitment agency they wish to engage with," the statement concluded.