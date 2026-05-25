Editor's Review Michael Omworo Ombui, popularly remembered as Baby James’ father, was attacked in January 2025, in Mathare Area 4 settlement.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has announced the arrest of the main suspect linked to the murder of Michael Omworo Ombui, the Mathare father who was stabbed to death while taking his young son to school.

Ombui, popularly remembered as Baby James’ father, was attacked in January 2025, in Mathare Area 4 settlement.

In a statement on Monday, May 25, Sonko revealed that the suspect had been traced and arrested in Migori after months on the run.

"Ali, the main suspect who allegedly brutally stabbed to death the late Michael Omworo Ombui, father to Baby James, in Mathare while taking the child to school, has finally been arrested in Migori where he was hiding," he said.

Sonko said details surrounding the killing deeply affected him, especially claims that the suspect mistreated the child’s lunch after the attack.

"What broke my heart most was learning that after committing the heinous act, he allegedly went ahead and kicked away the lunchbox containing ugali and omena meant for Baby James’ lunch," he added.

Sonko added that the incident motivated him to personally follow up on the matter until the suspects were arrested.

"That level of cruelty deeply touched me and pushed me to personally intervene and closely follow up on the case until justice finally started taking its course," he further said.

The former governor also commended officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Ruaraka for their efforts in pursuing the case.

"I sincerely thank the DCI officers based at Ruaraka for the good job, commitment, and swift action in ensuring all the suspects have now been brought to book," he concluded.

File image of the suspect

Following the killing, Sonko announced that he had adopted Baby James and pledged to support the child through the traumatic period.

"I thank God for blessing me with another son. Baby James, the child whose father was stabbed to death by thugs as he helplessly watched on a Monday morning in Mathare area 4 while taking him to school, will now be part of my family," he said.

Sonko also disclosed plans to seek professional help for the child before enrolling him in another school.

"Since the kid is traumatised, I will engage the services of a professional therapist for his healing journey and thereafter, he will continue with his education at a different school of my choice.

"May God comfort and protect him during this difficult period he's undergoing as he mourns his only parent. May the Lord rest his deceased father's soul in everlasting peace," he added.

Elsewhere, this comes days after detectives arrested a man linked to the brutal murder of a teacher in Kirinyaga County.

In a statement on Thursday, May 21, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Peter Kanumbi was arrested in Lamu County while allegedly attempting to flee the country.

"A relentless manhunt by detectives from Lamu County in conjunction with their counterparts from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) based at county headquarters, Kerugoya, culminated in the arrest of Peter Kanumbi, a wanted murder suspect linked to the brutal killing of a teacher in Kirinyaga County," the statement read.

According to detectives, the suspect had been in hiding since the killing of Betty Wanjiru Nyaga in Mwea East earlier this year.

"Kanumbi, who had gone into hiding after the murder of Betty Wanjiru Nyaga in Mwea East on March 12, 2026, was finally trailed and arrested following months of painstaking investigations and intelligence-led operations," the statement added.

The DCI said officers tracked the suspect to Mpeketoni in Lamu County and moved in before he could allegedly escape across the border.

"Detectives trailed the suspect to Mpeketoni in Lamu County, where they swiftly moved in and cornered him moments before he could allegedly slip across the border into neighbouring Somalia in a desperate attempt to evade arrest," the statement further read.

Following the arrest, the suspect was transported back to Kirinyaga County and presented before court as investigations continue.

"Following his arrest, Kanumbi was escorted back to Kirinyaga County and was today arraigned before the Kerugoya Law Courts, where detectives secured five days' custodial order to allow completion of investigations," the statement concluded.