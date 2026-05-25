Editor's Review DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa has announced the postponement of the United Alternative Government’s planned four-day tour of the Western Kenya region.

DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa has announced the postponement of the United Alternative Government's planned four-day tour of the Western Kenya region.

In a statement on Sunday, May 24, Wamalwa said the decision was made out of respect for the late Mzee Patrick Wangamati, the Chairman of the Luhya Council of Elders, who is set to be buried later this week in Bungoma County.

The opposition coalition had planned to begin the tour on Friday, May 29, as part of its political engagements across the Western region.

"In honour of the late Mzee Patrick Wangamati, Chairman of the Luhya Council of Elders who will be laid to rest on 30th May 2026 in Khachonge, Bungoma County, we have postponed our United Alternative Government's 4 day tour of Western Kenya which was to commence on 29th May 2026," he said.

File image of United Opposition leaders, including Fred Matiang'i and Eugene Wamalwa

This comes days after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna announced that the next Linda Mwananchi rally will be held in Machakos County.

In an update on Wednesday, May 20, Sifuna revealed that the rally will be held on Sunday, May 31, and will be a tour of the entire county.

He invited area residents and all Kenyans to join the Linda Mwananchi team during the political gathering.

"We are closing the month in Masaku," the Nairobi Senator wrote.

This is the first rally that the team will be holding after taking a month-long break; the Linda Mwananchi rallies were held in Vihiga and Kisumu counties on April 25 and 26.

Notably, this will also be the first rally that the ODM splinter team will be holding in the Ukambani Region.

Previous rallies were held in Mombasa, Kitengela, Nakuru, Kisumu and Vihiga.

Sifuna and his team are looking to popularise the outfit in the region that overwhelmingly supports former Vice President and Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

In a recent poll conducted by TIFA, 78 percent of the people from Lower Eastern prefer Kalonzo as their presidential candidate for the August 2027 General Election.

On the other hand, Sifuna is only preferred by 1 per cent of the sampled respondents, while Embakasi East MP and fellow Linda Mwanchi patriot has a backing of zero percent.

The report further revealed that a Kalonzo-Sifuna presidential ticket is mostly preferred by Kenyans who support the United Opposition. They believe that they stand a higher chance of beating President William Ruto in 2027.

Sifuna has recently called on unity among opposition leaders, stating that it was the only way to unseat President William Ruto through the ballot.