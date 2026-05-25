Editor's Review The musician claimed that he was mistaken for another musician who was allegedly shot dead during protests.

Musician and content creator Papa TV, on Sunday, May 24, came out to address claims that he was allegedly killed for releasing the song 'Wantam' after he went missing for a while.

In a recorded statement shared on TikTok, Papa TV confirmed that he was alive and safe, and apologised for the panic he caused.

He clarified that the musician who had passed on was Papa from Busia, after being and urged Kenyans to stop spreading fake news about his demise.

"I am alive, and please stop spreading news that I have died. I am 'Papa TV King of Comedy, the 'Papa' who died was Papa wa Busia, who was shot dead during protests," Papa TV explained.

However, he revealed that he went into hiding after an unknown individual threatened him on TikTok and on WhatsApp after he released the song.

A screen grab of Papa TV addressing his fans on TikTok.

Papa TV explained that the individual, who posed as a fan and got his contact, reached out to him and asked him to take down the video from YouTube. When he refused, he threatened him with dire consequences.

"He told me to pull it down from YouTube, or I would lose my life. He even reached out to me on WhatsApp, which I have shared," he said.

Papa TV shared screenshots of the conversation between him and the man, who refused to identify himself, but warned that he would trace him.

"Pull down that song, or else we will look for you, young man. Do what I am telling you and stop asling who I am, or else I will come for you myself," the messages read in part.

He further explained that he did not insult any politician through the song, especially not President William Ruto, and added that he never intended it to go viral.

The address came amid the emergence of political intolerance in the country. Former Chief Justice David Maraga warned that the trend could escalate in 2027 if left unchecked by those in authority.