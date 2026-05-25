Editor's Review Kenya Railways has warned members of the public against fake social media accounts impersonating the corporation and targeting unsuspecting passengers.

Kenya Railways has warned members of the public against fake social media accounts impersonating the corporation and targeting unsuspecting passengers seeking Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) booking services online.

In an update on Monday, May 25, the corporation stated that several TikTok pages claiming to offer SGR booking and customer support services are operated by fraudsters seeking to con travelers.

Among the accounts flagged were pages posing as 'SGR Online Booking Services,' 'SGR Booking Services,' and 'StandardGauge Railway Helpline.'

The pages display contact numbers and claim to offer Madaraka Express booking assistance, despite having no affiliation with Kenya Railways.

Kenya Railways clarified that it does not operate any official TikTok account and urged the public to avoid engaging with any profiles claiming to represent the corporation on the platform.

"Please note that these pages are managed by fraudsters who are out to con unsuspecting members of the public.

"Kenya Railways does not have an official TikTok account, and any accounts claiming to represent us on that platform are fake," the corporation said.

File image of an SGR train

Passengers seeking assistance or ticketing services have been advised to use only official Kenya Railways communication channels to avoid falling victim to online scams.

The corporation directed customers to contact them through the following verified channels: Tel: 0709907000/0709907555 and Email: [email protected]/[email protected].

This comes weeks after Kenya Railways warned members of the public against a fake job advertisement circulating online purporting to announce recruitment opportunities at the corporation.

In a notice on Thursday, May 7, the corporation distanced itself from the advert, which falsely claims that Kenya Railways is hiring for multiple positions.

The fake advert, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, lists dozens of positions allegedly available at the corporation, including Sales and Marketing Manager, Passenger Services Manager, Security Officer, Graduate Trainees, Driver, Receptionist, Cleaner, and Data Entry Clerk among others.

The fraudulent notice further instructs applicants to submit applications through a Gmail address and claims that the recruitment deadline is May 14.

However, Kenya Railways has dismissed the advert as fake and cautioned Kenyans against falling victim to fraudsters seeking to exploit desperate job seekers.

"The advert circulating online alleging that Kenya Railways is recruiting staff is fake. Kenya Railways has not advertised any jobs through the circulated notice," the corporation said.

The corporation further urged the public to rely only on official communication channels for employment opportunities and corporate announcements.

"Members of the public are advised to disregard the fake advert and avoid sharing personal information or sending applications to unauthorized email addresses," Kenya Railways stated.

The agency also reminded job seekers that all official vacancies are normally published through recognized government communication channels and the corporation’s verified platforms.