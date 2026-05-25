Editor's Review Don't start speaking about tribes, and if you want us to come together and solve the problem, then say so."

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, May 25, slammed government leaders for dragging him into the fuel crisis in the country.

Speaking in Kiambu County, Uhuru told those in government to work and resolve the issues affecting Kenyans because they are the ones currently in charge.

He added that despite the government's claims that the fuel situation in the country was also present during his time, he did his best to address the issues.

"You do not need to be very smart to know where the problem is. Asking why people did not do certain things when they were in office is not the way to go.

"Everything has its time. We left, and you're in charge now. We tried and did what we could to our level best; it is your turn to deal with the issue," Uhuru reiterated.





The Retired President explained that Kenyans were displeased with the government because life had become unbearable, and it was not a matter of tribe.

He added that he was willing to provide counsel to the government on how to address the issues if called upon.

"When you start blaming people and try to divide them, how does that help this country move forward? The issues affecting Kenyans have no tribe, race, or religion; they affect all of us.

"People are complaining because life is becoming unbearable. That is the problem; address it. Don't start speaking about tribes, and if you want us to come together and solve the problem, just say so," he added.

President William Ruto's predecessor questioned how the Head of State could allow UDA Secretary General Omar Hassan to make incisive remarks against one community.

"We have started seeing others spreading divisive ethnic politics. They don't have shame while saying these things. They are making the remarks in front of leaders of our country, and nobody tries to stop them," the former President posed.

He further advised the people of Kiambu to critically examine the leaders they choose in the upcoming polls, and not to be swayed by political rhetoric.

"What did the hustler versus dynasty politics bring you? Now they want to bring in the tribal politics. What else will it cause apart from problems?" Uhuru posed.

Uhuru made it clear that he would not afford those insulting him the time by responding to them. He further directed Jubilee leaders to avoid tribal and insulting politics and sell their policies to Kenyans instead.

His sentiments came amid complaints by CS Murkomen that President Ruto received harsh criticism over the fuel crisis, unlike his predecessor.

The Interior Boss claimed that much of the criticism was from a single community, which had afforded Uhuru some breathing space and was more understanding when Kenya faced the same fuel crises during his time in office.